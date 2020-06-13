Conversations have been sparked and thinking has been deepened. These are two of the positive reactions to the turmoil of the last couple of weeks. At least, this has been my experience. I have read that books about race and race relations have been flying off the shelves of bookstores and libraries. This is good. We want to know more and most of us want to understand.
Understanding others’ points of view is not always easy. Just look at social media for a few minutes and you will see opinions that might seem crazy. But, what seems crazy to me seems plausible to someone else because we have had different life experiences and we are different people.
Reading a book is a way to experience something that we cannot experience firsthand, to learn about someone who has had a different life than we have. Books and stories have been used throughout time to teach lessons and enlighten minds. They can also be a perfect way to ignite important discussions, especially with children.
Even when stories are fictional or about historical events, we can be drawn into the lives being described. We can become one of the characters temporarily. It’s not real life, but it’s a beginning to understanding others. Just by doing a simple search online or on many libraries’ websites, many book lists about diversity, race, equity and inclusion will come up.
Every time I read “Ron’s Big Mission” by Rose Blue and Corinne J. Naden to young children, they are shocked to learn that young Ron McNair was not allowed to check out books from his public library in South Carolina in the 1950s simply because of his race. In 1959, McNair, who later became an astronaut and died during the launch of the Space Shuttle Challenger, refused to leave the library without checking out books.
Children listening to the story are rooting for him as we learn what happens next. These young children in the year 2020 have never experienced being told they could not check out books simply because of the color of their skin. But, while reading the story, the experience becomes as real to them as it possibly can. Thoughtful discussions arise naturally about fairness, kindness and the resolve to always be fair and kind themselves.
How could children or adults not want to save Henry “Box” Brown from a life of slavery when reading “Henry’s Freedom Box” by Ellen Levine? While reading this story, we learn that Mr. Brown endured terrible hardships, including losing his wife and children when they are sold. Later, he escapes slavery in a unique and exciting way. Readers are drawn in to the story and wish they could have been the ones to help him in his quest for freedom. Children always ask, “Is this story true?” Yes, it is.
“Separate is Never Equal: Sylvia Mendez & Her Family’s Fight for Desegregation” by Duncan Tonatiuh is another children’s nonfiction book that tells of a girl of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent who is not allowed to enroll in a “whites only” school. Again, children can learn important lessons that will translate to their own lives by experiencing Sylvia Mendez’s struggles and strength with her.
Anything by Jacqueline Woodson is worth reading, and “Brown Girl Dreaming” is no exception. In this young adult book, Woodson tells of her life entirely in verse, which makes it engaging to read. Growing up as an African American in the 1960s and 1970s, Woodson didn’t always feel that she had a place in the world. If we look around, maybe there are people in our own communities that are feeling this way.
I just recently read “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison and was struck by how the author was able to make me feel, at least in part, what the characters were feeling. Morrison wrote of a young black girl whose dream it is to have blue eyes. Perhaps with blue eyes, she would be treated differently. Maybe she wouldn’t feel ugly and her life would be easier. While this book is adult fiction, Morrison based the main character on a girl she knew as a child who wished for blue eyes.
Ron Hall and Denver Moore recount the story of their unlikely friendship in the book, “Same Kind of Different As Me.” The two come from very different backgrounds. Both have struggles in life. Their friendship — this is a nonfiction book — shows us that even when we’re different from one another, we can understand each other.
That’s the idea, isn’t it? We don’t have to be alike, but we can understand, empathize and respect each other. Reading a good book might be a place to start.