The more that you read, the more things you will know ...
Every year, many of us make a New Year’s resolution to read more books. In addition to knowing more things, as Dr. Seuss wisely wrote, reading is enjoyable and relaxing and conducive to mental well-being. Local libraries and bookstores make this resolution to read much easier by providing book lists, clubs and even challenges.
Pioneer Book in Provo is one such bookstore. The Pioneer Book Reading Challenge is an annual tradition that can help those of us wanna-be bibliophiles to achieve the goal of reading more.
According to Scott Glenn, general manager, the challenge is wildly popular with customers. This is how it works: There are 40 different categories of books from which to read. Some of the categories include biography, graphic novel, blue cover, Canadian author, animal as the main character, Latin American author, music book and employee pick.
Participants must read a book — any book — from each category during the year and then can get a $50 gift certificate for completing the challenge. In-store purchases for eight of the categories are required if participants want to claim the gift certificate.
In 2018, there were 36 categories and over 200 finishers. Last year, there were 44 categories and 132 finishers.
“We interview finishers to find out about their experience and the feedback that we get, almost universally, is ‘This really broadened my reading. I tried some books that I really enjoyed and wouldn’t have otherwise ever discovered,’” Glenn said.
That is the goal behind the challenge – to bump people out of their reading ruts to discover new genres, authors and to read books that they would probably, otherwise, never have read. Glenn said that in some cases, the challenge has turned unenthusiastic readers into passionate bibliophiles. It’s also a great way to get people into Downtown Provo to peruse the shelves of a local small business.
We all need this bump out of our reading ruts at times, which is one reason people join book clubs. I didn’t think I liked reading western novels, but then I read “True Grit” by Charles Portis. I didn’t ever want to read a dystopian novel, but then I couldn’t put down “Unwind” by Neal Shusterman. I rarely read fantasies, but then there’s “The Hobbit” by J.R.R. Tolkien.
Be sure to check out your city’s library for reading challenges for both children and adults. Some even have reading discussion groups. The Pioneer Book Reading Challenge bookmarks, which detail the 40 categories, are available for free at Pioneer Book in Downtown Provo, 450 W. Center St., or use the print-at-home version: http://bit.ly/37rnuoP. Happy reading!