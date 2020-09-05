National Suicide Prevention Week is coming up, beginning Sunday and running through Sept. 12.
This is a perfect time to learn more and to remind ourselves of the importance of talking to those who may be struggling or having suicidal thoughts. One of the most important things that we can do is simply say the word: suicide. Are you thinking of suicide?
That word, that question, could save a life.
According to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, “If you think someone is thinking about suicide, assume you are the only one who will reach out.”
Start by having an honest conversation. This conversation should include asking if the person is having thoughts of suicide.
We worry about doing this. We are afraid that mentioning suicide will get people thinking about it, as if we are giving them the idea. However, asking the direct question can actually open up an important and honest conversation and can lead a person who is struggling to get help.
We might not want to invite awkwardness or discomfort to a relationship, but that might have to happen in order to begin the conversation. It might not be easy.
If someone tells you that they are considering suicide, there are steps you can follow, according to AFSP:
- Take the person seriously.
- Stay with them.
- Help them remove lethal means. Local police departments will often store firearms for free in these situations.
- Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, or text TALK to a trained counselor at 741741.
- Escort them to mental health services or an emergency room.
According to AFSP’s Utah Fact Sheet, on average, one person dies by suicide every 13 hours in the state. Almost 11 times as many people died by suicide in Utah in 2018 than in alcohol-related motor vehicle accidents.
Suicide is the seventh leading cause of death in Utah, the first leading cause of death for ages 10-24 and the second leading cause of death for ages 25-44. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States. In 2018, there were an estimated 1.4 million suicide attempts in the United States.
In other words, it’s time to put away our discomfort and fears and start talking about it.
So, even though National Suicide Prevention Week is coming up and September is Suicide Prevention Month, we can make every week and month of the year about suicide prevention. A good start is to talk about it.
Say the word. Listen. Ask.
For more information, check out some of these resources: