What is the allure of family history?
Whether it be to feel connection, to alleviate loneliness, for interest’s sake, to learn about the past, solve mysteries, find relations or a variety of other reasons, the work of family history draws in people of all ages. In fact, more than 1.1 million people participated in this year’s RootsTech Connect, held virtually last week.
Some are experts. Some of us can do little more than read our DNA report or read about the family history work that others have done. In fact, with technology, family history has become as easy as typing in our names on a device.
When my great-grandfather, who I fondly remember from my youth, was serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1913, he became sick. At first, it was thought that he had typhoid fever. But, a few days later, he was diagnosed with smallpox. He was put into isolation at a hospital in Chicago, Illinois.
He wrote about this experience as part of his family history. If he hadn’t, many of his descendants would never have known about the hardships he endured and the ways he persevered. After reading about this particular incident several decades after my great-grandfather passed away, I shared his story of survival and resilience with my own children.
“I was unable to distinguish between day and lamplight. I had broken out all over my body and it was so painful that I couldn’t stand the weight of the sheets on my body. The nurse tied the corners to the bedposts above my head. Then as the sores began to break and dry, the pillowcases were so soaked in the discharge from the sores that they would stand straight out when changed,” he wrote.
“For eighteen days I was the only patient in the hospital, which covered one-half a city block and two stories high. The only thing that kept me from going batty was my ability to sing and so I would lie in my bed and sing through the nights and listen to my voice as it echoed throughout the halls from one empty room to another. The only other sound that I could hear either during the day or night was the humming noise as the Catholic Sisters were in prayer and running the Rosary,” his writing continued.
One of my great-grandmothers who passed away before I was born, led a very different life than mine. One of her children wrote her family history. “Mother only went to the eighth grade in school. Her older sisters were married and she had to stay home and help her mother. When Grandmother could spare her, she would work for other women, washing and taking care of young babies. She got about twenty-five cents a day.”
These stories can buoy us up when times are hard. They connect us to our heritage. We can find comfort, wisdom and even humor in the lives and writings of our family members.
Did the fortitude of my great-grandparents who emigrated from their homelands to their new homes in the United States get passed down through our shared DNA? Will I hold onto hope in hard times like my grandparents did as children during the years of the Great Depression?
I hope so. If not, there are still lessons I can learn through family history.