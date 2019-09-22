September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and while we are hearing a lot about suicide warning signs and looking out for each other, we can’t forget our military veterans.
In fact, during 2016, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the national suicide rate for veterans was 30.1 per 100,000. The national suicide rate was 17.5 per 100,000. In Utah during that same year, the veteran suicide rate was 59 per 100,000.
Veterans may struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, anxiety or depression. Whatever the struggle is, there are those who want to help, including those who are veterans themselves.
#YouMatter
When Darryl Root, state Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) commander and Korean War veteran, used to think about how many veterans die from suicide, he wanted to do something to help.
“I just hated it,” he said.
He decided that he wanted to let them know that they matter.
“When I was growing up, I always had someone to tell me, ‘You matter,’” Root said. “When I talk to veterans, I say, ‘You realize that you do matter. If anything, you at least matter to me.’”
They don’t always believe it at first, Root said. But, he doesn’t give up.
Root began using the hashtag #YouMatter, forming a Facebook group with members from all over the country. It’s a social media location where people can go for support. Additionally, hats, key chains and other items have been made with #YouMatter to help spread the word.
Root said he knows of a veteran who was given a #YouMatter hat at a time when he was planning to end his life.
“It turned him around. He went to the VA the next day for help,” he said.
“To me, mental health is a stigma. It makes people feel uncomfortable,” Root said. “We’re trying to break the stigma. It’s okay not to be okay. You’re more of a man to ask for help. You’re more of a woman to ask for help.”
Hope
When we think of Hope Squads, we think of the suicide prevention work done in schools around Utah and the country, but a Hope Squad is now helping veterans.
This week, Sept. 23-27, is Hope Week, sponsored by The Utah Department of Military Affairs’ first Hope Squad. The squad teaches veterans to know how to understand and support other veterans who are in crisis.
During Hope Week, attendees can enjoy doughnuts and coffee from 10 a.m. to noon daily at various locations at Salt Lake City’s VA campus while meeting Hope Squad advisors and prospective members. The Hope Squad’s goal is to help veterans get the treatment and care that they need. More information can be found at http://veterans.utah.gov.
Reach out
Local Vietnam Veteran Andrew Wilson said that a common symptom of post-traumatic stress disorder is the desire to be isolated.
“My advice to anyone who’s struggling with suicidal thoughts is to reach out to a battle buddy and share your feelings,” he said.
Wilson said it’s not about being needy or whining.
“Believe me. If you are having those thoughts, your battle buddy is almost for sure having the same thoughts. Reach out to a brother. Let them know that they matter,” he said.
Other ways to get help include calling the Veterans’ Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 and press 1 or text 838255 or go to http://veteranscrisisline.net. Visit the #YouMatter Facebook page. Also, go to http://veterans.utah.gov and http://maketheconnection.net for help.
For the remainder of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and the other 11 months of the year, look out for each other and remember, veteran or not, you matter.