It doesn’t have to be an either/or. I love the United States of America, and I admit that there are changes that need to be made.
During this past week as I looked toward Grove Creek Canyon in Pleasant Grove, I felt pride as I saw “Lady Liberty,” the giant flag that was unfurled above the canyon on the morning of Independence Day.
Social media was flooded with signs and symbols of patriotism and love and respect for the flag of the United States. In fact, hundreds of people visited that giant flag in Pleasant Grove, just as they do every year.
I also have seen and heard negativity about the United States in conjunction with the nation’s birthday. It got me thinking: Isn’t it possible to admit that some things need to be changed and still be proud of and love the country where one lives?
The United States isn’t perfect. We have some serious problems that need to be fixed. And, when those are fixed, there will be more problems that need to be fixed. Change has always been happening and change will continue to happen. One hundred years ago, I wouldn’t have been allowed to vote. That has changed.
There is no perfect organization, no perfect family, no perfect business and no perfect country. Hopefully, we are always working toward betterment, adjusting, growing, learning and changing.
Isn’t that what makes this country great? We can change. Ordinary citizens like you and me are able to help bring about change. We can vote. We can run for office. We can protest. We can be educated. We can educate. We can read. We can learn. We can share ideas. We can become involved and make improvements, when needed and where needed.
Why love this country? Well, aside from its beauty, many other reasons come to mind. If we need financial help or food on the table, we can get it. If our lives are in danger, it takes our local police departments just a few short minutes to reach us. I can belong to any religion I choose – or to none. I can believe and talk about my beliefs, no matter what they are. Those negative posts on social media about the United States? It is legal to post those. I can read any book I want. I can choose my own vocation. Every child can go to school – not just those of a certain gender or financial situation. These rights and safeguards are not available to all of our fellow human beings on earth.
And, perhaps the most compelling reason to love this country is because of the aforementioned ability to bring about change.
When I think of reasons to love the country where I live, my thoughts go to people who I have met who have come to the U.S. in search of better lives for themselves and their families. I encourage everyone to sit down and talk with our immigrant brothers and sisters about how they feel about the United States.
When I had an opportunity to interview a refugee from Venezuela, she tearily told me of the sacrifices made in order to come to this country. “I miss the old Venezuela. Now it is another country. It’s not what we had,” she said. “The majority of us, we know that the rest of our family in Venezuela is not well and will not be able to come here. Another sadness is we will never see them again. We left our parents and it hurts. We cannot even see them or help them economically, nothing. This is what kills us. We are safe here and fed. But those left in Venezuela are starving and dying.”
Recently, I interviewed a man who rode buses, taxis and even walked for several days to come to the United States from El Salvador. “I’m so grateful. I say thanks to the Lord every day because he allows me to be here,” he said.
There are changes to be made. There always will be. And, in this beautiful country, we get to try to make those changes. And, we can still love the United States. I do.