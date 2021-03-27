In my job I have the amazing opportunity to work with many individuals on the autism spectrum. By definition, the “spectrum” encompasses a wide variety of levels of abilities. I see many of these adult individuals or teens transitioning to adulthood who are unable to see a future for themselves that doesn’t include living with their parents or other caretakers.
Last week, Daily Herald reporter Genelle Pugmire reported about a groundbreaking ceremony that took place in downtown Provo. The project referred to as the “85 North Apartments” is a combined effort of Provo city, the Provo Housing Authority and ScenicView Academy. When it is completed, 85 North Apartments will be a seven-story building with 74 one-bedroom apartments. A total of 44 of the apartments will be used for seniors and 30 for individuals in the autism spectrum.
To qualify for an apartment, potential tenants will need to demonstrate the capacity for independent living in areas such as cooking, cleaning, money management and safety, but will not need to have an income that covers the full rent. According to Kari Bushman, Alumni/Community Relations at ScenicView, “Tenants on SSI (Supplemental Security Income) can qualify for a Section 8 housing voucher through the Provo Housing Authority which will subsidize their rent. Because it is a low-income project, all individuals moving into 85 North must qualify under the HUD Housing Choice Voucher Income Guidelines (50% of the area median income).”
Currently, the building is scheduled to open and be ready for people to occupy in fall of 2022. Therefore applications will not be accepted until the beginning of 2022. Bushman explains that part of the application process will be the completion of a vulnerability assessment. ScenicView Academy also will have staff on site to provide support to the residents.
For the construction workers at Rimrock who will be building this complex, this may just be another job to keep them employed. For all of the people behind the scenes who worked on designing, funding and planning, I am sure it is a project of love and caring. But for the 30 individuals who will be occupying these apartments in the next year and a half, and their families, this is a real sign of hope. This is a promise of a future that includes independence and self-sufficiency.
A Deseret News article written by Ashley Imlay about the groundbreaking ceremony states that already “about 15 other cities have reached out to the community organizers working on the project and have an interest in what ‘we’ are doing and how ‘we’ are doing it,” according to Robert Vernon, CEO of Utah Regional Housing and Provo City Housing Authority.
I, for one, will continue to follow this important story and report as milestones occur. I think we should all take pride in the knowledge that we live in not only a progressive community that recognizes the needs of all of its citizens but also one that continues to reflect its compassion for vulnerable populations.
A quote from Martin Luther King Jr., “We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope,” is very suitable for this story. Many individuals in the autism spectrum have felt the lack of hope for a future that includes independence. Now they have hope not only in the 85 North Apartment project, but also in the 15 cities who are interested in creating more like it.