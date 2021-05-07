Maya Angelou said about her mother, “To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power. Or the climbing, falling colors of a rainbow.”
I have learned that there is no mother with more “perfect power” or “hurricane-like force” than a mother of a child with special needs.
To realize the perfect power of a special needs mom all one would have to do is look around at all of the special needs schools and Head Start programs and opportunities for special needs sports, art, music and dance that wouldn’t be available today if not for the tenacity of a mother who could not find that service for her own child.
A special needs mom is a fighter, not because she wants to be but because she has learned that it takes extra effort to advocate for her disabled child or adult. She is resolute in her commitment to seek equality, inclusion and fairness for all. Special needs moms know how to openly celebrate every skill that is mastered and how to privately grieve those that aren’t.
Special needs moms have learned to hope for the best when it comes to the future of their child or adult but do so with apprehension. She wants to see her loved one succeed at school, jobs, with relationships and independence but constantly worries about the number of things that can get in their way in a single day. She knows that the world still has a lot to learn about disabilities and can be a scary place at times. She worries about their day-to-day interactions and worries even more about what will happen to them when she is no longer around.
Sometimes a special needs mom seems stubborn, inflexible and unmoved, but in reality she is soft, kind and afraid. She knows more about her child’s diagnosis and medications than most medical professionals. She is a walking journal who can recite what her child last ate, took medication, had a seizure or acted differently without referring to any written source.
A special needs mom has to do all of these things while knowing that she has other children to care for, sometimes a job to go to and all the same responsibilities in life as the rest of us. Many special needs moms want their child or adult to participate in the same religious, cultural, educational and community activities that we all enjoy but is often uncertain as to how they might respond to the noise, lights and energy of these events. It is often more of an effort than she and her family can undergo when trying to avoid these family outings wondering if there will be accommodations available for wheelchairs, brief changes, or just a place to step away to de-escalate. Special needs moms won’t always ask for help but appreciate it when it comes more than the helper will ever know.
The most interesting thing about a special needs mom is that she doesn’t have to be a birth mom to be all of these things. Sometimes she is a stepmom, grandmother, aunt, sibling, foster mom or adopted mom but in whatever form, she is diligent, resourceful and nurturing.
Like Maya Angelou’s mom, these special needs moms, no matter how they became one, can be described as both forceful hurricanes or soothing rainbows depending on the circumstances. Happy Mother’s Day to all moms, but I want to offer special recognition to all special needs moms.