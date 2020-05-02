I’ve recited this Fred Rogers quote many times, but in today’s COVID-19 world it is even more relevant: “When I was a boy and would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’”
Today there are many people expected and unexpected who are the “helpers,” and you don’t have to look hard to see them. As it has been pointed out in every medium, these “helpers” are not the people we are used to seeing in the spotlight; nevertheless, they are there now. These are the healthcare professionals, first responders, custodians, grocery store workers, truck drivers, etc. who are now being recognized as noteworthy and classified as “essential.”
There is another group of “essential” workers who haven’t been mentioned enough during this pandemic but who also are being asked to continue to work, despite the risks, to protect some of our most vulnerable population. Unless you are somehow connected to the world of developmental disabilities, this group of workers may be unknown to you. However, if you do have a loved one who requires some type of assistance working, playing or interacting in the community or who live in a residential home, you are very much aware of the Direct Support Professional and probably appreciate them.
Http://Workforcetransformation.org calls Direct Support Professionals, or DSP’s, a “very distinct workforce.” They explain by stating, “A DSP is someone who works directly with people who have intellectual or developmental disabilities. DSPs aim to assist people in realizing their full potential. They help people become integrated and engaged in their community.”
The definition goes on to describe the main difference between a DSP and a “caregiver” as DSP’s “provide support, which is different than caregiving,” elaborating on this distinction: “A caregiver will do things for someone but a DSP will work with someone to enable them to do things independently and teach people to do things for themselves and how to live independently.”
In the world of disabilities that we knew before “stay at home” orders and social distancing became our reality, the aforementioned distinction was very true. Although we look forward to the time when teaching independence and supporting inclusion is the biggest responsibility of the DSP, for now at least, today’s DSP role has become one that focuses on providing care. DSP’s are the individuals who are providing care, protection and reassurance for individuals living in their own homes or other forms of residences.
Since early March when many people began to work from home, Direct Support Professionals have continued to provide a variety of supports to individuals with disabilities and their families. They are one of the many “helpers” out there who are not as noticed. On behalf of RISE Services and all of the support providers and families around the state, I would like to publicly thank this group of amazing people who truly have shown their professionalism during this crisis and, regardless of what is going on with COVID-19, will always be classified as “essential.”
Stay safe!