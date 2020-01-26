Last week, I talked about a deficit in services for individuals who are living with severe behaviors related to their disability.
I explained that this is one of the major barriers to community inclusion and participation in experiencing many of the things that most of us take for granted. Even when they are able to send their child to school or find someone willing to step, parents live under a constant cloud of anxiety waiting for a call to come.
IDEA (Individuals with Disabilities Education Act) is a law that ensures that all children with disabilities have free education available to them to meet their specific needs and prepare them for further education, employment or independent living. IDEA is a great way to ensure that all children have the same educational opportunities but unfortunately some factors limit the schools ability to provide those services in a safe and productive environment.
Due to budget limitations many schools are not able to hire people with the right training or provide necessary training to sure safety and productivity. It is my experience that individuals who take these sometimes challenging positions do so with the best intentions and care deeply about the children they support.
This week, the Melisa Nellesen Center for Autism took one giant step toward finding a place to begin addressing these needs. This week, the center brought in Dr. Gregory P. Hanley, Ph.D., BCBA-D, LABA and Owner/Founder of FTF Behavioral Consulting. Dr. Hanley was specially invited by Jane Carlson, Ph.D., BCBA-D, LP, LBA and Director of the Melisa Nellesen Center for Autism for three separate days of specific training.
The first two days included 50 attendees specifically invited by the center representing two local school districts and four organizations who provide behavior services. The sessions included scientifically-based behavior training and hands-on planning. As a follow up, these organizations will have direct on-site training working directly with specific individuals, in their programs, who require additional support due to severe behaviors. These experts, who have been assigned to each program, will provide weekly meetings and follow up throughout the rest of the year.
On Friday, Dr. Hanley presented a training session “Practical Functional Assessment and Treatment of Severe Problem Behavior” to a group of about 250 behavior professionals. In addition, Dr. Hanley will be presenting at UVU at the annual autism conference, this year themed “Community of Belonging.” At this conference he will be addressing critical issues including respecting and supporting people with severe behaviors in ways that promote dignity and respect.
The 2020 conference will be held at Utah Valley University on Monday, April 13th and will most likely sell out in advance. Tickets are available to professionals, educators, families at bit.ly/autism20uvu.
Although a first step, these efforts by the autism center are indications that the ongoing limitations in supports for families with loved ones limited in their community access by severe behaviors, may have a higher level support in the near future. It is promising to our community as a whole and I am anxious to see where it leads.
Next week, I will talk about different types and levels of education available through UVU and BYU for behavior specialists and how to navigate through various services when looking for resources.