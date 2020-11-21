It’s likely that many of us will be sitting around smaller tables this year at Thanksgiving. It is also very likely that many will find it more difficult to continue that tradition of expressing the things that make them grateful.
Even though times are hard, there is plenty of research that indicates that expressing gratitude — even in the hardest times — will make us stronger and better able to get through them.
Helen Keller, an American deaf-blind author, said, “I thank God for my handicaps, for, through them, I have found myself, my work, and my God.”
I met an 84-year-old gentleman this week who is still caring for his 40-year-old daughter who has severe disabilities. He has been providing the majority of her care on his own since his wife passed away several years ago.
He referred to his daughter as a “gift” and a “blessing,” and the only sadness expressed in the conversation was in the possibility that someday she might pass before him.
Through my job and affiliation with various organizations in our community who provide services to individuals with disabilities, I have had the opportunity to meet countless families and individuals who provide care for people with a wide variety of conditions and abilities.
The message I received from the 84-year-old man that I met, and the vast majority of these other people, is that they actually do feel gratitude for having someone in their families with disabilities.
I found an article written in 2017 but still is a valuable reminder today. It was written by Ellen Stumbo and titled “Thankfulness as a Parent of a Child with a Disability.” I think the author sums up well the feelings of all of the families I mentioned earlier.
Her list of seven things that she appreciates as a parent of a child with a disability includes being thankful for understanding that a disability is not really as scary as it once seemed, the change in her priorities and the things she values, the small milestones and the celebration that follows, the tears, the joy and the unconditional love.
Along with all of these things, after being in this field for over 8 years, I would add that I am thankful for the relationships I have built, not only with the individuals in our services but their families and the amazing people who work in the field of human services.
I watch how the experience of providing support actually changes people inside. For me, it has opened my eyes to how much good there is in our community, among all of the people who support and care for people with disabilities.
In the middle of the pandemic that doesn’t seem to be relenting, and all of the other issues that are being thrown at us daily, it is great to have something else in your life to distract you, something that reminds you that simplicity is important, that being loving and kind is still valuable, and that we are all going through the same things as a community.
We might have to try a little harder this year, but 2020 is not the year to give up remembering what we are grateful for. Happy Thanksgiving.