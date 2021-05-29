I was pleased to hear from my good friends at ScenicView Academy that not only was their annual AutCon being held in person this year, but that it also has been extended to a two-day event.
AutCon is a conference sponsored by ScenicView, but designed by autistic adults for autistic adults. Because it is created by people with autism, it is an environment where individuals who might otherwise feel isolated have the opportunity to get valuable information and resources that support their independence.
The event offers workshops on employment, self-care, mental health, relationships, and health and wellness. It also provides supported networking and socializing activities to help facilitate peer connections.
AutCon also brings together agencies and organizations from the community to help people in the autism community identify the resources around them.
This year AutCon will be held on June 25-26 at the ScenicView Academy campus in Provo. The schedule of events includes a resource fair on Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is a wide variety of topics covered, including a discussion about non-verbal communication, information about Social Security Insurance, managing complex healthcare needs and how trauma manifests in people with autism.
One session that I found interesting is being presented by fiction writer Sarah Bylund titled “Getting Your Novel Published.”
Panel discussions will include an LGBT panel, a discussion about surviving college led by college students with autism sharing their success strategies and “Reddit in Real Life.”
To top off the two-day event, there are several activities including a dance, outdoor movie, karaoke and Minecraft.
Registration is available on www.svacademy.org. The cost for one day is $40 and $70 for both days.