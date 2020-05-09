There are many exceptional quotes that define “home.” Leo Christopher said “home is wherever you leave everything you love and never question that it will be there when you return.” Maya Angelou said “The ache for home lives in all of us, the safe place where we can go as we are and not be questioned.” “Home is not where you were born:” says Naguib Mahfouz, “home is where all your attempts to escape cease.” Many of us might dispute Jane Austen’s definition of home after quarantine, “There is nothing like staying home for real comfort.”
A natural theme in all of these quotes is that “home” is not just an address and walls and rooms, but a feeling of security, contentment, satisfaction, stability, belonging and significance. For most of us, home is a place that we often rely on without realizing it. There is a population of individuals, both young and old, who have not had the sense of “home” that many take for granted.
With this weekend being Mother’s Day and May being National Foster Care Month, I wanted to take another opportunity to recognize all of the foster families in our communities who have made the decision to share their homes, in most cases, with people they have never met before.
“National Foster Care Month is an initiative of the Children’s Bureau. Each May, we take time to acknowledge foster parents, family members, volunteers, mentors, policymakers, child welfare professionals, and other members of the community who help children and youth in foster care find permanent homes and connections. We use this time to renew our commitment to ensuring a bright future for the more than 437 thousand children and youth in foster care, and celebrate those who make a meaningful difference in their lives.” (childwelfare.gov/fostercaremonth).
Although traditional foster care probably has the greatest need, there are other foster families who don’t always get recognized although their contribution is of equal value. First are the foster families who are willing to work with children experiencing trauma that is manifested through developmental, emotional, behavioral or mental disabilities. These children require a higher level of commitment, care and patience to support from these “professional” or “proctor” families. Sometimes the services they provide are only for a transitionary amount of time while in other cases, the child or youth may end up living with them on a more permanent basis if reunification is not an option.
The type of foster care that is not as known is referred to as “host” homes. “Host” homes and families provide a place to live and family life for adults with developmental disabilities. These adults, for whatever reason, are not able to live with their biological families but would prefer living in a home with a family to a group home. These situations are more often long term and it is not unheard of for an individual to live with the same family for their entire life. People living in “host” homes have choices about where and how they want to live.
As a community, we should appreciate and value the role of foster families because of the unique opportunity that they present to so many individuals who might otherwise miss out on a sense of belonging.
To all of you foster families, thank you for what you do. To all mothers everywhere, have a very Happy Mother’s Day!
Stay safe!