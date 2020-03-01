Georgia O’Keeffe said, “I found that I could say things with color and shapes that I couldn’t say any other way — things I had no words for.” It was from this quote that the upcoming art exhibit sponsored by the Diocese of Salt Lake City Commission for People with Disabilities was named “Creating Voice Through Art.”
According to a November 2018 article on http://wonderopolis.org, “The arts capture the hearts of many people, including those with disabilities ... artists with disabilities may even use their creative work to explore and highlight what it is like to be a person with disabilities.”
Finding voice, expressing thoughts or simple leisure are just a few of the reasons that people with disabilities may pursue art as a hobby or even career. As a member of the Commission for People with Disabilities, I would like to invite any artists with any type of disability to participate in our exhibit that celebrates and highlights who they are and what they have to say. Art submission forms can be requested by emailing me at monicavillar8@msn.com. Deadlines for submission are approaching, so contact me quickly to enter.
Approved pieces from various mediums will be on display and available for sale at a “Meet the Artists” Reception being held on Friday, April 24 at the Sheraton Hotel in Salt Lake City.
Artists will be responsible for generating their own sales and receive all proceeds. Anyone interested in attending the reception can also email me at monicavillar8@msn.com
As an advocate for people with disabilities, I am proud to be part of this event and hope to generate a wide variety of work and exposure for these talented individuals.