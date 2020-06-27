The year 2020 would have been the 10th annual Autism Conference at Utah Valley University, but like so many events around the state, country and world, it was first postponed and then canceled.
One of my favorite inclusions of this conference are the awards presented by the Autism Resources of Utah County Council (ARUCC). Each year, the council calls for nominations of individuals or organizations who have played a direct role in improving resources or awareness of those individual in our community living in the autism spectrum.
This year would have been no exception as recipients had been selected and awards made in anticipation of the revised fall date. Once we were informed, however, that the fall event would not take place, we realized that the awards would need to be distributed without the usual fanfare of the conference.
Last week the ARUCC leadership team consisting of Chair Liz Banner (Spectrum Academy); Co-Chair Monica Villar (RISE Services); Treasurer Amber Wood (ScenicView Academy) and Secretary Michael King (Wasatch Behavioral Health) went out and made the official award presentations.
This year there were two individuals selected for the “Autism Hero Awards.” Jared Stewart, ScenicView Academy, has worked with and trained multiple organizations to increase understanding of autism and does so with a personal perspective, living on the autism spectrum himself. Laurie Bowen, associate director, Community Outreach at the Melisa Nellesen Center for Autism at Utah Valley University, was the second recipient of this award for the work she has done in helping to bring the autism studies program to UVU, coordinating the Passages program for college-age students at UVU with autism and the work she has done each year to continue to improve the UVU Autism conferences. These are just brief examples of the work that Jared and Laurie do each day for individuals with autism, their families and service providers.
The other award typically presented at the conference is the Michael Sproul Community Service Award, which recognizes and honors those who are doing great things in the community to raise awareness and improve resources. This year we were pleased to present this award to four very deserving individuals/organizations.
First was Jon Baird of Rocky Mountain University PA Program. Among several reasons that Jon deserved this award was his collaborative effort to provide a field trip experience for children with autism to get practice having medical exams while also providing training to help his students better care for individuals with autism and other disabilities when they get into their own practice. We applaud Baird and the university for helping to shape the next generation of medical service providers.
Next was Tricia Nelson for the exceptional program she has created at Utah Autism Academy. One of the events presented through the academy was teaming up with Vivint Gives Back to take parents, staff and individuals with autism to Disneyland, an experience that they wouldn’t have had without the help provided. UAA also continues to use innovative approaches for working with children and their parents.
Tyler Evans, a 15-year-old student at Spectrum Academy in Pleasant Grove is a great example of how someone with a disability can be comfortable and happy in their own skin. “I want to help people understand how special needs work,” states Evans. “People judge people with autism because of their behavior before they know they have autism.” Evans continues that his goal is to “be a good example of how you can be happy in life with a disability.”
The fourth and final Michael Sproul Community Service Award and most timely was presented to Orem City Police Department. Under the direction of Chief Gary Giles and implementation of Sergeant Jeremy Jamison, Orem City has been ahead of its time in providing training for officers to improve their understanding of individuals with developmental disabilities and mental health issues. Additionally they created a registry for people with autism in Orem and continue to plan a variety events such as “Trunk-or-Treat,” Easter Egg Hunts and participate in the annual Uplifting Celebration for Autism. We were also happy to hear that, despite Chief Giles’ retirement this month, Orem City will continue to work diligently to improve these relationships and training.
We appreciate the work of all of these worthy recipients and the opportunity that the Daily Herald provides in shining a light on their work in a year where it would have otherwise gone unnoticed.