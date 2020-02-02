For the last two weeks I have been focusing on what I believe to be a critical topic for many families around the valley: managing behaviors for individuals with developmental or behavioral disabilities. I have spoken firsthand, on many occasions, to parents who are desperate for some kind of balance or normalcy for their lives and for their family members.
Last week I talked about some incredible opportunities that were created by the Melisa Nellesen Center for Autism at Utah Valley University. This opportunity included bringing in a highly recognized specialist, Dr. Gregory Hanley, Ph.D., BCBA-D, LABA, to begin a partnership with some local school districts and behavior service providers toward a higher level of services for these families. I am optimistic that this ongoing program is going to have far reaching effects for our families and caregivers in the future.
However, there are currently many families in our community who do not know where to begin to get the help they need right now. I would like to take this opportunity to break down some of the service types and credentials associated with this field, with information from http://.bacb.com/about-behavior-analysis.
There are four types of credentials recognized in the field of behavior beginning with Registered Behavior Technician, or RBT. An RBT is a paraprofessional who has received 40 hours of training and works under the supervision of a BCBA, BCaBA or BCBA-D.
A BCaBA is a Board Certified Assistant Behavior Analyst which is an undergraduate or Bachelor level degree. Individuals with a BCaBA provide behavior analysis services under the supervision of a BCBA.
A BCBA is a Board Certified Behavior Analyst with a graduate or master’s level degree. BCBA’s are independent practitioners who provide behavior analysis services and may supervise the BCaBA or RBT’s or others who implement behavior services. The BCBA-D is a Board Certified Behavior Analyst at a Doctoral level. Practitioners credentials at the BCBA-D and BCBA levels are defined as Behavior Analysts and, in addition to coursework, require extensive supervision hours to receive certification.
Another acronym that caregivers will run into while looking for services or support is ABA or Applied Behavior Analysis. ABA is “a well-developed scientific discipline … that focuses on analysis, design, implementation and evaluation of social and other environmental modifications to produce meaningful changes in human behavior,” according to BCAB.com.
“ABA includes the use of direct observation, measurement, and functional analysis of the relations between the environment and behavior.” To learn more about ABA therapy, visit https://bacb.com/wpcontent/uploads/2017/09/ABA_Guidelines_for_ASD.pdf
There is more information on credentialing or treatment options available in the field of behavior sciences. For anyone interested in pursuing this growing field, both Utah Valley University and Brigham Young University have excellent academic programs. For anyone looking for services, the Utah Department of Health has a provider list available, which breaks down providers by areas and population served, insurance information and those that provide services in Spanish. This can be located on line at https://health.utah.gov/cshcn/pdf/Autism/ABATherapy.pdf.