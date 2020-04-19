Two weeks ago, I introduced one of our greatest community resources for families who support individuals with disabilities: the Utah Parent Center. This week I would like to follow up on an inventive project they have created to assist with the financial support of these families.
One very positive thing that has come from the “Stay Home-Stay Safe” mandate which includes school children also working from home, is the number of creative ideas I see every day through social media. I have personally saved many of them to try out with some of the people we support and with grandchildren. Right now, thanks to the Utah Parent Center, or UPC, all of these creative craft projects can be put to use for a very worthy cause.
UPC has created a campaign called “Original Art-From the Community-For the Community.” This campaign will raise funds to continue to help support the 1 in 6 children in Utah impacted by disabilities for special health care needs.
The call for art is for artists “… of all ages; the art student, the pro, the DIY-34, the Bob Ross tutorial watcher, crafters, jewelry makers, knitters, pot throwers, quilters, etc.” With these donations the Utah Parent Center will be hosting an online art auction later this year with each piece a donation from our community. All of the proceeds will go back into helping parents, youth, and adults in our community receive the right information, training and HOPE.
If you are one of those families who have utilized your isolation time to create fun, innovative projects and are now wondering what you will do with them, what better lesson to teach your child than to donate their work to this cause?
Participation is easy and begins with creating whatever craft or project you desire. The deadline for submission is June 1. Contact Jennie at jennied@utahparentcenter.org or (801) 272-1051. Jennie will continue to update everyone on the event. You can also contact Jennie to find out when you can drop your art off at the center. Submissions will also be accepted via mail at Utah Parent Center, 230 W. 200 South Suite 1101, Salt Lake City, UT 84101. For more information on this project or the Utah Parent Center, visit http://utahparentcenter.org.
Pablo Picasso said “All children are artists. The problem is how to remain an artist once he grows up.” I encourage parents to help their children find their own “artist” during this time as yet another outlet for personal expression. Helping them find these creative outlets will be easier knowing that they won’t have to end up on the refrigerator door or in a shoebox. Stay well and stay safe.