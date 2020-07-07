With all of the chaos and uncertainty that has come with the year 2020, one positive thing worth noting is we are celebrating the 30th anniversary of an important milestone in our nation’s history for people with disabilities.
On July 26, 1990, President George H.W. Bush signed into law the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The intention of this law was to secure civil rights and eliminate discrimination for those with disabilities. At the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), President Bush stated, “Three weeks ago we celebrated our nation’s Independence Day. Today we’re here to rejoice in and celebrate another ‘independence day,’ one that is long overdue. With today’s signing of the landmark Americans for Disabilities Act, every man, woman and child with a disability can now pass through once-closed doors into a bright new era of equality, independence and freedom.”
On that historical day in July 1990, 3,000 people stood on the White House lawn to witness the president’s directive. “Let the shameful walls of exclusion finally come tumbling down.” The ADA Anniversary website states it best by asserting that “Enactment of the ADA reflects deeply held American ideals that treasure the contributions that individuals can make when free from arbitrary, unjust or outmoded societal attitudes and practices that prevent the realization of their potential. The ADA reflects recognition that the surest path to America’s continued vitality, strength and vibrancy is through the full realization of the contributions of all of its citizens.”
The message of the Americans with Disabilities Act is quite simple and summarized within the preamble which states that the law is intended “to assure equality of opportunity, full participation, independent living and economic self-sufficiency for individuals with disabilities.” This equality was intended to be seen in areas of employment, education, public assistance, telecommunications and public accommodations.
ADA 30 (adaanniversary.org) is looking for people to help celebrate and acknowledge the many benefits of ADA by asking you to share your #ThanksToTheADA Moment using the social media technique of your choosing such as video, pictures or written word and post it on www.Facebook.com/ADANational or Twitter @ADANational using #ADA30 or #ThanksToTheADA.
Some of the suggestions are to go to an accessible park and post a picture. Utah County is fortunate to have a variety of all-accessible parks in which to do this. Watch for businesses that make the effort to be accessible, take a picture and thank the owner. Look for the different benefits that are around you #ThanksToTheADA.
After 30 years, many of the benefits from ADA go unnoticed or are taken for granted. As we celebrate this third decade, this is a great time to acknowledge what it has done for the people in our community with disabilities. Therefore, on behalf of all of the individuals and organizations who work tirelessly to provide the opportunities and choices to people with disabilities that make their lives more enjoyable, I wish all of you happy Independence Days!