This week, I am lucky to be writing about two things that are close to my heart. Those are people taking care of their communities and recognizing grandparents as well as other family members who have stepped in to help raise grandchildren or relatives when parents can’t.
First, I want to introduce a program that I wish I had known about when my two young grandchildren moved into my home.
The program, Grandfamilies, is a support and education program for individuals and families raising the child of a relative. Held at Wasatch Behavioral Health, the program supports adult caregivers — most often grandparents though it can be aunts, uncles, cousins or siblings — and the kinship children in their care.
Once families graduate from the Grandfamilies program, they are automatically included in a “Friend 2 Friend” community where they continue to receive support and services from Grandfamilies staff.
They are connected to numerous community events (plays, musicals, basketball games, etc.), which they can attend at no cost. In addition to these community events, Grandfamilies staff also host several activities throughout the year for our Friend 2 Friend community, one of which is the Christmas dinner that was held on Dec. 5.
This activity occurred through collaboration with friends at the Provo Police and Fire departments. These agencies held a golf tournament on Oct. 9, and part of the proceeds from the tournament went to the Grandfamilies program in the form of over 100 gift cards that were given to families.
The other portion of the proceeds were passed along to the Sub for Santa program at Wasatch Behavioral Health in the form of gifts for clients. These generous donations from the two agencies made it possible to provide for families and clients at Wasatch Behavior Health.
The generosity of the police and fire departments went above and beyond, again, this year.
In addition to the support from Provo Police and Fire, Cammie Archibald and several of her friends from Alpine provided complete Christmas meals for 42 Grandfamilies, serving 220 people.
At the activity on Dec. 5, families received the gift cards, a Christmas meal and the children received candy canes from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Due to the pandemic, Santa and Mrs Claus were only available through the parking lot.
The Grandfamilies program is available to anyone who is raising the child of a relative. There are no restrictions or costs associated.
The program sponsors six major activities throughout the year, including a spring Easter egg hunt, a summer reading kick-off party providing books to the children and tracking of their reading throughout the summer, back-to-school book bag giveaway that gives children a book bag full of school supplies, a Halloween activity night, a Christmas shopping activity, and a Christmas dinner for all attendees of the program.
This meal has been sponsored by individuals in the Alpine area for the last 8 years.
“In the midst of this remarkable year, so many people came forward to help those who could really use it,” a program sponsor said. “Grandfamilies staff are so grateful for all that the Police, Fire departments, as well as Cammie and her friends did for our families. It was one of the best activities we’ve ever hosted and full of gratitude from our families.”
Along with these great activities, the Grandfamilies program also provides guardianship assistance, a 10-week support and education group for adults and children, links to community resources, short term therapy (as needed), and monthly “Friend 2 Friend” activities.
To learn more about this program in Utah County, contact Carrie Healy at (801)852-4491 or GrandfamiliesUC@wasatch.org.