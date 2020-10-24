We are near the end of October, and although I have already acknowledged October as being National Disability Awareness Month, I wanted to take this time to give it one more plug.
I have been fortunate enough to work with individuals with disabilities in my place of work and know firsthand the work ethic and value they bring to an organization.
The pandemic has left a hole in our organization because we were forced, like many other companies, to furlough individuals for varying reasons, but most importantly their safety and wellbeing. Those of us in the office who have been able to return to work miss the interaction, comradery and work that they do to make our jobs easier.
As I drive around different areas in the valley and walk into many businesses throughout my day, I am amazed at how many companies are currently advertising for employees.
I don’t know if there are still a lot of people who are afraid to return to the workplace, but it looks like there so many opportunities for people to work in a wide variety of fields and companies.
I hope that these organizations who are operating on a limited workforce are considering the possibility of reaching out to the population of people with disabilities. Not only would it improve their ability to conduct their businesses more efficiently but they would also be getting employees who are excited about working and engaging in their community.
Statistics provided through the U.S. Department of Labor still indicate an imbalance in the number of people employed with disabilities to those without.
Depending on the level of ability, many individuals with disabilities who enter the workplace are provided a job coach. Sometimes the job coach will work side-by-side with them, or other times, they will only come periodically to check on the employee and employer.
In some cases, job coaches are long term and others are methodically faded out as the employee becomes more comfortable in their position.
This is one of the most opportune times in our valley that families of individuals with disabilities should consider that their loved one can find and maintain a job that they love. It is also a time for businesses who have had their “help wanted” signs up for months to consider widening the scope of where they are looking for employees.
Information can be found for both employers and potential employers through the Utah Office of Vocational Rehabilitation or Utah Department of Workforce Services.
Again, the theme of National Disability Awareness Month 2020 is “Increasing Access and Opportunity.” There is an old saying: “necessity is the mother of invention.” What a great time for employers to start to think out of the box when looking for staff.
Let’s let this time of necessity be the time to create a more inclusive workforce. I, personally, cannot wait for the threat of COVID-19 to decrease to where we are able to safely bring back our much-loved customer service team.