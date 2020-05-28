I am fortunate to be able to meet a lot of unique people who work directly with individuals with disabilities. In most cases, these are entry level positions and the majority of them begin with little or no knowledge of the population they will serve. Although there is a lot of ongoing training associated in this field, I find that the best Direct Support Professionals instinctively learn what works and doesn’t work with each of the people they support.
One of these professionals recently encountered a situation when she was working with a young man who, in addition to his diagnosed disability, struggles with anxiety. While trying to manage the situation in the way that she had been trained, she also had to manage some onlookers.
She expressed her thoughts about this on her Facebook page and I wanted to take this opportunity to share her thoughts and observations. This is from my friend Kassidy:
“Dear society, please be kind. It hurts my heart knowing there are still people in the world who think that it is okay to point, laugh, make comments or pull out their phone and record someone with a disability who is having a behavior. I am continually shocked by some behaviors that I have seen and words that I have heard from bystanders in the community while working with this population. I get it, sometimes we (employees) look a little silly out there. Sometimes we have hard days. Sometimes we can be a little inconvenient or even annoying. Yes, not all disabilities are visible but that doesn’t matter. Every person deserves respect.
“I have met so many incredible individuals that I would have never met had I not gotten involved with the autism community and working with people with disabilities and admit that I have been guilty of staring or being afraid and questioning what is wrong with someone. But I can tell you now that these people have hears of gold, dreams bigger than you can imagine, and personalities that will make you believe in magic again. They are each capable of more than we give them credit for. They have talents and strengths just like the rest of us. They are people with feelings who understand when others are treating them differently. They deserve to be part of this world and are trying their best to fit in so please don’t make them try so hard.
“I understand that not everyone is as familiar or comfortable with this population as I am. I get that it is confusing to know what is and isn’t okay to say or do. I see that not everyone understands what disabilities are, how they affect people, appropriate terminology or treatment. I’ve seen the extremes of horrible mistreatment to absolute avoidance.
Please take some extra time that we have due to the pandemic to educate yourself, do research, ask questions and stop being afraid. Something needs to change and that change begins but simply being nice to others.”
The field of human services and the population of individuals with developmental disabilities is fortunate that the author of this plea is currently working on her Master’s degree to continue to serve them. With her and so many like her advocating for them, we may reach that time when these types of reminders are unnecessary.