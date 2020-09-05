Before “it” had a name, in a 6-year-old child we called it “tantrum,” “unwillingness to share” and “obsession with collecting things.” When the child was in elementary school, they called it “disinterest,” “lack of attention,” “below grade level” and “lack of social skills.”
Fortunately, these labels were enough to get our son an Individual Education Plan, but unfortunately, we believed that the IEP was going to make everything better. What we found was the IEP seemed to be just a paper that everyone signed once a year and then went on their way.
Resource classes were another part of the IEP process and were helpful but also came with an automatic stigma that this child was not as smart or capable as other students.
As a teen and young adult, more titles were added to “it” such as “non-empathetic,” “uncaring,” “overly dramatic,” “depressed” and “lazy.” Being teased or bullied by peers was not a label but another consequence of “it.”
Finally, after making it through high school and unable to keep a job for very long an assessment was made thanks to having an IEP in school, and “it” officially became Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.
At first, it felt like ADHD was a misdiagnosis because of the “hyperactivity” aspect, which had never been included in the list of names attached to our child. However, having a diagnosis gave us the ability to do research and learn that there are actually three types of ADHD, and two of them have nothing to do with being hyperactive.
The diagnosis did not come with a cure, but it opened a lot of doors into gaining a deeper understanding and having access to resources. The name ADHD does not magically make it easier to work with, but it helps those around the person understand that many of the behaviors exhibited are not intentional or meant to hurt loved ones.
Why am I telling this story? I know that there are many families out there who are also dealing with these labels. I know of many parents who have early concerns but are afraid to address them because of the lifetime stigma that comes with an official diagnosis.
My advice to these parents is to reach out as soon as you have any concerns about the development of your child. There are resources all around that can be utilized. Early intervention programs are available through each school district. Discussing concerns with the child’s pediatrician also can be helpful, assuming they are knowledgeable about various developmental delays.
Don’t just ask for an IEP at school, make it an active plan and continue to advocate for the resources your child needs to be successful. Pay attention to any sign that your child is being bullied or harassed in school and address it. As your child gets into junior high and high school, ask what vocational or transitional resources are available.
I have met many frustrated parents who have lived this experience, who never got a name for the behaviors that were holding back their child through school, and now, that child is an adult who is unable to keep a job and has no resources.
As we begin another school year, parents, do not be ashamed or embarrassed to recognize differences in your child and ask for help. Do not be afraid to ask for an assessment that can lead to an IEP and make sure that you understand the results of the assessment when it is completed.
Although some concerns may end up being unfounded, if there are delays, the earlier you ask for help, the better able you will be to give your child the tools they need for success through school and into adulthood.