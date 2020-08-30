School has begun, surrounded with a lot of uncertainty and cautious optimism. Parents of children and adults with special needs also are taking opportunities for their loved ones to venture out again with many precautions.
Many of these individuals who have developmental delays did not understand what the pandemic was, but only that there was something that was disrupting their routines and interactions. Although there are still a lot of them who are staying home by taking advantage of the availability of online courses, many parents have made the decision to let others attend school in person.
COVID-19 is still a threat that everyone is facing, but another threat that has plagued these children is the threat of isolation or being bullied at school.
For them, a new school year comes with apprehension and the concern that a new set of peers also will be starting and those peers may or may not accept or include them. With or without a virus, the new school year brings its own unknowns.
With this in mind, and knowing that I have addressed this before, I wanted to take this opportunity to remind parents and educators how important it is to extend that hand to each other and look past the things that separate them.
Having worked in the field with both children and adults, I have some regular advice that I like to offer to those who are not sure how to interact with individuals with disabilities.
The biggest piece of advice would be to treat them like everyone else. Often people talk down, speak louder or speak to them as they would a child. Instead, we should put aside assumptions about someone’s comprehension and speak to them the way we would someone else in a similar age that we are first meeting.
It is a mistake to assume that someone who does not speak also does not understand what is being said to them. In many cases, this is not the case.
Often if we just take the time to speak slowly, using clear language and making eye contact, they can enjoy being part of a conversation. For that reason, do not leave them out of a conversation, or worse, have conversations about them assuming they don’t hear or understand what is being said.
If you want to help someone who appears to need assistance, ask them for permission first. People with disabilities deserve the same respect as those without disabilities and have a right to decide what help they need or don’t need.
If they are in a restaurant or store, make eye contact with them and first ask them what they would like. If they are unable to express choice, their staff or caregiver will speak up.
It is often the case that people automatically refer to the caretaker first when the individual is capable of advocating on their own behalf and should be encouraged to do so. Smile at them. Speak to them. Look at them.
They should learn from you that they are not invisible to the rest of the world and have value to add to relationships.
When someone who has difficulty speaking attempts to communicate, it is helpful to give them your full attention. If you are not able to understand, don’t nod your head as if you do. It is more respectful to ask them to repeat themselves instead.
Many people with communicative disabilities have learned or possess alternative methods they can use. Don’t be embarrassed to politely let them know when one method is not effective.
Following these steps and reiterating them with children can enhance the confidence of individuals with disabilities. It also encourages more engagement from outside of their circle of families and caregivers.
It can open new avenues for an enhanced quality of life and create new and more interesting relationships for everyone involved.