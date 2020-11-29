This is a week that historically has been recognized and used to share thoughts about gratitude and thanksgiving. Like anyone who uses social media, I have seen a surge of “#GiveThanks” posts this week.
As I settle into this week and the holiday season that follows, I am struck by everything that we have all endured in 2020. The expressions of gratitude that I am reading are an indication that many of us are still trying to find the positive in all of the chaos.
I think about working in the field of developmental disabilities and all of the challenges we have encountered. We are working with many people who have medical conditions that have closed them off from their communities and others who are able to get out and do some activities but don’t understand why everyone keeps taking their temperature and asking them to wear masks.
I know some who are waiting patiently to return to their jobs, or even day programs, safely. However, whether they realize it or not, 2020 has been a year that has seen some major accomplishments for people with disabilities.
I have mentioned Greta Thunberg before, and I realize that she comes with a lot of controversy, depending on where people stand on climate change. However, what I find most stunning is all that she accomplished with an autism diagnosis.
In a piece titled “How Greta Thunberg’s Autism Helped Make Her the World’s Most Important Person for 2020,” author Sam Farmer, who shares her Asperger diagnosis, remarks on the impact that her popularity has affected others in the autism community.
He writes: “Greta’s successes, when considered within the context of her Asperger’s profile, shed light on the importance of accepting neurodiversity as a significant and meaningful aspect of our social fabric. We acknowledge diversity with respect to race, ethnicity, religion, nationality, sexual orientation, skin color and political affiliation, among others. Why not neurology? Let’s view folks like Greta Thunberg and countless others whose brains are wired a little differently as people with unique abilities and challenges, rather than as people with a disability or a disorder.”
There are two individuals who share a diagnosis of Down Syndrome who also held the spotlight this year. The first was actor Zack Gottsagen, who is best known for his role in the movie “The Peanut Butter Falcon.”
In 2020, Gottsagen became the first presenter at the Oscars with Down Syndrome. Additionally, Gottsagen also won the Rising Star Award at the 2020 Palm Springs Film Festival and the 2020 Newcomer Award from the Hollywood Critics Association.
His dream was always to become an actor and had a few other roles prior to “The Peanut Butter Falcon.”
Finally, 21-year-old Chris Nikic recently became the first person with Down Syndrome to complete an Ironman triathlon. Guiness World Records recognized Nikic’s achievement after he finished a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-marathon run at the Ironman Florida competition at Panama City Beach. He completed the race in 16 hours, 46 minutes and 9 seconds — 14 minutes under the 17-hour cutoff time.
“Nikic and his father, Nik, developed the ‘1% Better Challenge’ to stay motivated during training,” an article on CNN read. “The idea is to promote Down Syndrome awareness while achieving 1% improvement each day, according to Nikic’s website. ‘To Chris, this race was more than just a finish line and celebration of victory,’ Nik Nikic said. ‘Ironman has served as his platform to become one step closer to his goal of living a life of inclusion and leadership.’”
To Thunberg, Gottsagen and Nikic — and all the other trailblazers with disabilities — I say “thank you” for keeping this year interesting and maintaining our perspective.
Happy Thanksgiving.