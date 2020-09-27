As we get into October, we are closer to Election Day.
Regardless of our party affiliation or personal feelings toward one candidate or another, most of us still understand that participating in the election process is both a privilege and an obligation as citizens.
As we are inundated with information about all candidates through the media, we all focus on the things that are most important in our lives and try to select the individual who best addresses those needs. One thing that we should all remember is that the members of our community and families with developmental disabilities also have a stake in each election.
The Americans with Disabilities website is a great resource for family members, caregivers and advocates of this population in being reminded that we should not overlook their constitutional rights.
“People with intellectual or mental health disabilities have been prevented from voting because of prejudicial assumptions about their capabilities.”
We therefore are reminded of the federal laws that protect their rights.
The Americans with Disabilities Act ensures that “people with disabilities have a full and equal opportunity to vote. Its provisions apply to all aspects of voting, including voter registration, site selection, and the casting of ballots, whether on Election Day or during an early voting process.”
The Voting Accessibility for the Elderly and Handicapped Act of 1984 requires “accessible polling places in federal elections for elderly individuals and people with disabilities. Where no accessible location is available to serve as a polling place, voters must be provided an alternate means of voting on Election Day.”
The National Voter Registration Act of 1993 “aims, among other things, to increase the historically low registration rates of persons with disabilities. The NVRA requires all offices that provide public assistance or state-funded programs that primarily serve persons with disabilities to also provide the opportunity to register to vote in federal elections.”
And The Help America Vote Act of 2002 “requires jurisdictions responsible for conducting federal elections to provide at least one accessible voting system for persons with disabilities at each polling place in federal elections. The accessible voting system must provide the same opportunity for access and participation, including privacy and independence that other voters receive.”
In their position statement on voting, the Sibling Leadership Network encourages “siblings to support their brothers and sisters with disabilities in the voting process inclusive of registering to vote, gathering relevant information on candidates and their positions on various issues, and casting private ballots.” There are also nonpartisan materials and resources on the site that will help individuals interested in voting.
There are a lot of decisions regarding funding, eligibility, resources and support that are made on federal, state and local levels of government that directly affect the lives of people with disabilities and their families.
Therefore, it is important that they are given the opportunity to learn about these issues and vote in a way that they see fit. Their vote should be their own and not one that is coerced or made for them.
My friend, Rebecca Winegar, wrote the following and asked me to send this reminder to all about the importance of making your voice heard:
“The voice of the American people have a chance to be heard by voting for their elected officials in a critical time in our nation’s history. Voting is perhaps the most important thing that we can do as American citizens. It is our duty to make our voices heard in a world that is falling apart. Voting is our way of letting our voices be heard in a time like this. I strongly feel that voting is perhaps the most important and valuable tool in electing not only constitutional conservative officials but also those who make the laws that gives the quality of life back to the American People…”
Thanks Rebecca for this great reminder of one of the most important rights that we all have.