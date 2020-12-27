It’s been a slow couple of weeks in the workplace as people wind down their business and are focused on finishing their Christmas day preparations.
I think what I love most about the holiday season is that people do seem to be more sensitive and accommodating to the needs of others, even strangers during this time.
Football player Harlan Miller said, “I wish we could put up some of the Christmas spirit in jars and open up a jar of it every month.”
As we get to the end of a year that has been full of division and discord, maybe we can take Miller’s advice and find a way to save the feeling of Christmas and use a little every month of 2021.
I have thought about Caleb Johnson, the young man I wrote about last week, and I can’t think of a better example of someone to whom being kind came naturally and effortlessly.
I also can’t help thinking about a wonderful lady that I work with who is living on a fixed income and doesn’t have a lot of extra money to spare. She called me last week to tell me how happy she was.
She had a family that lived nearby that she knew didn’t have money for Christmas, so she used what money she could and bought some toys and lots of food for them.
These are two people that I hope to emulate going into this new year in which there is still a lot of unknowns and conflict.
When I think of the population of people that I am blessed to work with, I know there are many ways that their lives and the lives of their caregivers could be improved with even small gestures. For example, when you visit a business that employs individuals with disabilities, thank them for providing the wonderful opportunity and take the time to let the employee know they are doing a good job.
When you run across someone with a disability, instead of discouraging your children from asking questions or staring, encourage them to initiate a conversation. Educate yourself on people in your neighborhood, school, church or work who have special needs to better understand them. Encourage your children to become peer tutors at school. Being a mentor for a peer with special needs is a life changing experience.
I wish you all a very blessed and peaceful holiday, whether you celebrate Christmas, another holiday or none at all.
As we go into 2021, whatever it looks like, I hope we can follow the hopes of Harlan Miller and my very favorite Christmas character, Ebenezer Scrooge and “…honor Christmas in our hearts and try to keep it all the year.”