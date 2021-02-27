The week before Christmas, I wrote about Corey and Caleb who had met through the Peer Tutor Program at school and become very close friends. Sadly Caleb passed away last summer. I received a lot of feedback on the story and think it is because it was such a testimony to the power of friendship.
Over the last year, like most of us, many of the individuals with disabilities who use to receive supports like Caleb provided for Corey, have been isolated not only because the same threat that COVID has posed to all of us but because most of them have underlying health concerns. With the vaccine offering some promise, many are trying to get back to doing some of the things they did before the pandemic.
Now, the biggest challenge is finding people who are able to provide the services. In our field, we refer to them as Direct Support Professionals.
Historically, the majority of Direct Support Professionals have been college students.
This can be for a number of reasons. First, the schedules are very flexible and easily fit around college classes. Many of the shifts that need to be filled are between 2-4 hours at a time and available at various times of days and on weekends. Second, most college students are able to connect with people with intellectual disabilities in a way that they play the role of mentor.
However, the downside in having only students fill the role of support provider is that students only stay while they are in school and then move on, as they should, to their chosen field. This makes the turnover in the field of human services very high.
Unfortunately, during the year of the pandemic with local colleges doing online courses, many of the people you used to fill the role have moved back home.
On the aftermath of my story about the unforgettable bond between Caleb and Corey, I thought it might be a good time to talk about the need for more Caleb’s. Even though students have dominated the role of DSP, I think there are a lot of people who could perhaps fill the gaps that exist.
There are so many companies like RISE where I work who are looking for people who want to make a difference for someone else and have some time to spare. Those could include individuals who are working from home who have a couple of hours in their day or evening that they could spend providing supports to someone.
Individuals who have graduated from high school and are looking so a way to save money to go to college or on a mission. Older adults who maybe empty nesters or retired and looking for ways to fill some time. As we move closer to summer, many companies are also looking for people who just want to work during summer break to work in their summer camps.
We are in a time that feels like a crisis trying to find the people we need to support individuals and their families. The work is not always easy but very fulfilling and comes with extensive paid training.
No matter where you live in the county, there is someone with a need for services. If you are looking for a way to make a difference, this may be that way.
Caleb Johnson was a typical teen ager when he met Corey. He had the same interests as most of his peers but for whatever reason, he made a decision to participate in peer tutoring and it changed many lives.
I am not suggesting that every relationship in this field will become like theirs but I do know that regardless of how long you do this work and the people you support, it will stay with you in everything else you do.