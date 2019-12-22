There is nothing like the holiday season to get us reminiscing about the past. For me, pulling out old pictures or videos of seasons gone by is a great reminder of the people I love and those I have lost.
Of course, the very reason we take pictures and videos is to create that permanent link to the past. What if, however, there was a large chunk of time in your past in which you had no concrete connection and it was a part of your life that couldn’t be recreated?
This is a very real story of someone who, because of circumstance out of his control, lost his connection to four very precious years of his life and because of nothing less than a true Christmas miracle, just got them back. As is usually the case when I write about the people I work with, I cannot share names but fortunately the names aren’t necessary to tell this story.
The story begins when a young boy and his siblings were placed into foster care. The reason for him being in foster care is not relevant but he was placed with a family in northern Utah and lived with them for four years. Because of what I can only call the bureaucracy of the foster care system, in 2010, he had to move to another placement and leave the family that he knew and loved behind.
Since that time, he has grown into an adult and been fortunate enough to have found another professional parent home in which to live and has been a member of their family since 2012. As happy and content as he is in this home, there was nothing left for him to remember this first family. What he didn’t know was that his foster mother wanted him to have memories of those four years of his life in which he grew from elementary school to junior high.
To accomplish this she put together a beautiful DVD of all of the pictures from school, family outings, holidays and even some of the sadder moments of loss.
She wrote a beautiful card to him explaining how important he was to them and how much her family cared about him. She even signed the card from “mom” and “dad.” She sent the envelope to someone with whom he would remain in contact in February of 2010 with the hopes that the DVD would be passed on to him and they would be able to continue to be natural supports for him.
She never heard back and, although she has thought about him a lot, she lost touch. The reasonthat she didn’t hear back and that he didn’t have his DVD is that the unopened package had been sitting in a locked file cabinet until just this week.
It was found by what some might say accident but I call fate and finally found its way to its rightful owner, a now 22-year-old young man. Just this week, one week before Christmas day, he was able to finally watch the DVD that brought back so many happy memories.
As he watched these pictures play out before him he was flooded with so much emotion and expressed that he missed this part of his story. There is not an ending to this story for now as it is still being written. Both the young man and his foster mother have expressed a desire to see each other again. I hope that they will be able to do that and that the foster family can finally become part of his natural supports.
In a world where many children and adolescents are in and out of foster homes, it is nice to know that once in a while, some of them get lucky and find not just one but two families who, although are not bound together by court documents, are bound by a love that goes beyond DNA.
I hope that this story can be a reminder of the ongoing need there is for foster families in this state and country and a reminder of how foster families can shape lives regardless of the amount of time they have.
To all of the families out there who have chosen to foster children in need, I hope you all have the merriest of Christmas and that somehow a Christmas miracle like this will remind you of the value of what you do.