The National Association of Qualified Intellectual Disability Professionals (NAQ) was formed in 1996 by Trinity Services staff to meet the needs of QIDPs.
These exceptional developmental disability professionals go by many names — QDDPs, Case Managers, Service Coordinators, and in Utah are referred to as Support Coordinators.
For the first time this year, NAQ designated July 15th as Developmental Disability Professionals Day. These individuals play a critical role in the support of people with developmental disabilities. They act as mentors, advocates and mediators to ensure the highest quality of services are provided. They serve as middlepersons between the individual requiring services, families and service providers.
Their role is to help determine what the needs, abilities and desires are of the person receiving support, helping to acquire those services and ensuring that state funds are utilized appropriately and doing so with the best interests of all parties first and foremost in their planning.
“Developmental disability professionals are like so many other workers in the field of human services in that their work, while appreciated, often goes without formal recognition,” said Connie Melvin, executive director of NAQ. “Now, more than ever, it is important to recognize everything these folks do. Developmental disability professionals have stepped up to face the multitude of challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, often with great personal sacrifice,” Melvin added.
“Developmental disability professionals provide services to some of the most vulnerable people in our country,” Melvin said. “They do so because they recognize that all people are an inherently valuable and an important part of the fabric of our communities. Developmental disability professionals are resilient in times of challenge, uncompromising in the provision of outstanding supports and tenacious advocates for positive change. They have played a critical part in advancing the rights of people with developmental disabilities and deserve recognition for their tireless efforts to this end.”
Although the 15th has passed, I hope that anyone who has any association with our local support coordinators or case workers, will take the time to acknowledge the work that they are doing. This month we continue to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the American’s with Disabilities Act (ADA) so it is only fitting that we also celebrate the individuals in our state tasked with the jobs of securing these rights.
The RISE organization joins all of the other support providers, families and individuals in saying “thank you” for the work that you continue to do for the people in our services.