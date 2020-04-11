Life as we know it is on hold. At least that is what it feels like. All of the regular events and activities that I typically write about are in a holding pattern waiting for official word as to when life will resume to some sense of normalcy.
With that in mind and recognizing that April is Autism Awareness Month, I thought that I would share some valuable advice on helping individuals with autism manage the current state in which they live.
The life of Temple Grandin was the subject of the 2010 biographical film “Temple Grandin” which established her as an activist and advocate for individuals diagnosed in the autism spectrum. In a recent interview with Parade magazine, Grandin provides advice for working with individuals with autism. In the interview Grandin acknowledges that “children and adults with autism often have difficulty adjusting to changes, surprises, transitions and disappointments. This is exacerbated during this time of uncertainty amid the global health crisis.”
The first recommendation is to establish and follow a schedule. Because consistency and predictability are important to people with autism, this is always an important piece of advice. However, with routines and schedules in such a state of chaos as is the case now, it is more important to offer this consistency. Have them get up at a regular time, get ready for the day as they would if they were going to school and follow a schedule that includes outdoors if possible and other methods of downtime. Grandin does, however, recommend limiting their binge watching to an hour a day.
Secondly, Grandin recommends that parents and adults “show no fear.” Put the current crisis in perspective using language that they will understand. Grandin likens the pandemic to a “storm in which we have to hunker down, except for longer than a usual storm.”
Finding “fun over fear” is the third recommendation. Grandin reminds us that when we are doing things like playing games, watching movies, cooking and countless other activities we are thinking about the activities and, as a result, not giving in to the fear of the crisis.
Grandin’s fourth recommendation is very important specifically for your younger children. She recommends getting them involved in video therapy. It is detrimental for children who have been engaged in different types of therapy to miss vital sessions. Fortunately, many therapists and specialists are using technology to continue services at home.
Along with creating “fun over fear” Grandin also recommends limiting access to news to one hour a day for teens and adults.
Finally, Grandin recommends maintaining as much social stimulation as possible. Let your child be in contact with friends through video conferencing, FaceTime or even just a phone call. It is important that they don’t lose touch with their friends and contact.
The last recommendation is one that we can probably all use: “absolutely no slouching around in pajamas.”
A copy of the full article can be accessed at http://parade.com/1019088/debrawallace/temple-grandin-tips-children-with-autism-coronavirus-quarantine.
Have a wonderful, safe Easter!