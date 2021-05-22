When I think of this last year, I often think of a scene from “The Wizard of Oz” after Dorothy’s house landed on the wicked witch.
While Dorothy was standing there, scared and not sure what to do, Glenda the Good Witch came floating in on her giant bubble. She called out “Come out, come out wherever you are” and to Dorothy’s surprise, many munchkins started to emerge hesitantly from behind bushes, inside of houses, etc.
That is how it seems as we start to cautiously resume some of the activities we enjoyed so much before the pandemic. Although I doubt we will be seeing anyone hold a “coming out of COVID” parade as the munchkins did, there is a sense that there really is a light at the end of this dark tunnel.
One signal to me of that light was being contacted this week about an organization, Hoop.Camp, which asked me to share their story and invite individuals to their upcoming basketball camp. Since I was unfamiliar with this group, I thought I should do some research.
I learned that Hoop.Camp was founded in 1994 by Steve Garrity “as an event for all adults and children with a wide range of special needs. In 1996, Hoop.Camp pioneered the “unified” concept inviting those of all ages without special needs to register and attend as a unified partner. This “unified” format is what makes Hoop.Camp the best experience your child will have at a sports camp. Hoop.Camp caters to both special needs athletes and “unified” (those without special needs) athletes of all ages and abilities.
Many of their special needs athletes have a wide range of developmental delays, such as intellectual impairment, autism, Down syndrome, Angelman syndrome, Asperger’s, fetal alcohol syndrome, and other cognitive delays.” (Info at www.hoop.camp.) Hoop.Camp operates in eight states, including Utah.
I learned a few interesting facts about Hoop.Camp on the website. The oldest participant was 73 years old, 19 Boy Scouts have used Hoop.Camp as their Eagle service project and earned the rank of Eagle Scout and many of their athletes have competed in Special Olympic sporting events internationally and even won gold medals in Special Olympic participation.
The Utah camps are currently being held at University of Utah, Utah State and in Salt Lake City. The next camp is being held on May 29th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sport City in Draper. There is a $30 registration fee but they will not turn down anyone because of an inability to pay. They also are looking for volunteers to participate. For information or to register, visit www.hoop.camp, email coachgarrity@yahoo.com or call (503) 875-8281.
Hopefully, this is just one of many upcoming events that will start opening up for our community and bring us out of our houses.