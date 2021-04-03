Fred Rogers once said, “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’”
This quote has probably been repeated more since the beginning of the pandemic than any other time. I have personally used it often in this column because it speaks to me about the goodness that always surrounds the scary things.
When it comes to situations like the pandemic or a variety of disasters, the “helpers” are easy to spot. The majority of times they are dressed in some kind of uniform or wearing a type of designation that tells those in need who they are.
Today I would like to talk about the more unseen “helpers.” I am referring to the person or people who work in the human service field at a variety of jobs. These are the people who support the people who can’t fully support themselves. They show up consistently and do whatever the work is to make someone else comfortable, safe and happy.
They do the job that often others won’t without asking for thanks. They try hard to always do the job at hand while respecting someone’s rights and dignity. They will be the first ones to speak up when they feel that the person in their care is not being treated fairly or equally.
They do these things because it’s planted in their heart and they can’t think of anything else they want to do although they could probably be making more money at a fast food restaurant. Instead what they get in return is the satisfaction of watching someone experience the things in life that bring them personal joy. Many times there are no verbal interactions, but gazes and smiles are much louder and more easily detected.
These helpers worked as hard as everyone else during the pandemic. They suited up in their protective clothing and gloves, disinfected and sanitized everything in sight over and over trying to protect everyone from COVID. If, somehow, COVID did make it into their program, they worked even harder to keep it isolated.
Lauri Miller was one of these helpers. She worked in Vernal and Roosevelt in various homes and programs since 1998. She worked through years of excessive staff turnover, health conditions and even a pandemic without stopping. It was only her personal health diagnosis last year that stopped her ongoing caregiving and this week we lost her. Lauri adored and was committed to her role as mother and grandmother. She loved talking and gushing over her favored role of grandmother.
In her second favorite role of supervisor/caregiver to several women, her staff referred to her as “someone who wanted to save the world, who loved big and cared about everyone, someone who didn’t judge anyone but saw the best in people, one of the hardest working women they ever met and someone full of compassion.”
Not long before she passed away, one of her friends from work called to check on her. When she asked what she could do for Lauri the response was “take care of my ladies.”
The people whom she has cared for over the years and through COVID also know they have lost a friend and advocate. They spoke about how she was a “good friend and stuck up for them, she treated them like humans and not clients” and one of them said, “She showed me the skies.”
Although the majority of people reading this never knew Lauri Miller, I write about her because she is one of the many “helpers” who are in the background without the uniform or designation that sets them apart. We can’t afford to lose the Lauris in our world because there aren’t a lot of people waiting to replace them and the people in the disability population need them.
Rest in peace!