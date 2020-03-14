What a week! We started the week watching the news about all of the countries being impacted by coronavirus and ended the week with gigantic impacts that are affecting every aspect of our lives. The things we take for granted week to week and day to day like going to work, shopping or attending church services have been compromised and overridden by crisis.
Although I don’t rely on Facebook for my news, I am interested in all of the different perspectives and ideas that are shared. I would dare say that unless you only have five or less friends on Facebook, you also have seen a range or opinions and pieces of advice.
Through all of this, I am once again reminded of a quote from Fred Rogers that I have used in this column before: “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’”
So this week as large gatherings are canceled or postponed, church services are not available and going to the grocery store seems hopeless, I am going to take the time to look for the helpers.
The most obvious “helpers” are the medical and specialized personnel who are working hard at keeping people healthy but also safe. The “helpers” are also the ones who continue to remind us to take the time to look in on the vulnerable in our community. The people who, due to age or medical conditions, are secluding themselves in their homes. Many of these people won’t have their typical support systems for at least the next two weeks because their religious services have been canceled. Even if it is by phone, check in on them and make sure they are okay. And the “helpers” are those who have little to give themselves but are offering whatever help they can to run errands, look after pets, visit or whatever they need to do to support others in the community.
As we move into more of the unknown for the next several weeks, I hope that we can be mindful and compassionate about the plight of those around us and not just our own circumstance. Understand the heightened anxiety for those already dealing with anxiety as they lose control of their environments and routines. Consider the people whose only social interaction is from school, work and church who may be living without it for this indefinite amount of time. As Mr. Rogers’ mother pointed out, “Look for the helpers,” and I would add, if you are not seeing them, become them. We need to be watching out for each other and stepping in where we can help.
On a side note, I was informed this morning that both the UVU Autism Conference scheduled for April 13 and the annual Uplifting Celebration have both been postponed until fall. More information will become available.