When we bought my 4-year-old grandson a mask, he was excited to wear it into a store. After about 15 minutes, he wasn’t interested anymore.
It is interesting to me how I can see so many children out and about, wearing masks and seemingly forgetting they are on while others have theirs pulled down just below their noses or even past their chins.
Whether we like it or not, masks have become recommended in most places and required in others. As we hear the debates between whether or not we should send our children to school, the topic of wearing masks is always a priority in these discussions.
This month’s newsletter from the Utah Parent Center included a couple articles that offered insight on how to make wearing a mask easier for children. The first one, titled “Help Your Child Feel Good About Using and Seeing Others Wearing Face Masks,” included information for kids of all abilities or backgrounds, although it is not targeted specifically to kids with special needs.
Some of the tips that seem to be most effective for both populations include showing pictures, videos or picture stories to help children become more familiar with an idea; having children practice wearing masks at home when possible; and helping children find masks made of fabrics with textures, colors and patterns that they will tolerate and prefer.
The authors of the article also warn that children may associate face masks with something scary, such as a traumatic experience, a character in a movie or a Halloween costume. They recommend to let children see family members in masks throughout various parts of the day to experience different situations.
The other article in the newsletter, “Tips for Getting Kids to Wear Face Masks,” had many similar suggestions.
One that was included was to make sure children are provided with masks that fit properly.
“If the mask is too big, it will keep falling down, and your kid will have to keep touching it,” the author wrote. “If it’s too small, it won’t fit properly from their nose to under their chin. Make sure it is snug against their face so there are no gaps. Use adjustable ear loops if you can.”
It is a difficult time, and hopefully, we can get through it together. Being an example to our children is the first step to encourage their compliance and safety.
For more information on the Utah Parent Center, or to view the newsletter in its entirety, visit utahparentcenter.org.