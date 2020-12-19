There is a Christmas tree decorated with Rubik’s cubes at Mapleton cemetery.
Seeing it, one may wonder what was behind the unusual selection of ornaments. The story that led to the amusing choice of decorations is one that is worthy of being told during the holiday season.
In 2012, Corey Derfler and Caleb Johnson had one thing in common: they were both students at Mapleton Junior High. They lived completely different lives, with Caleb being a popular student having a lot of different interests, and Corey, a young man with special needs. They met when Caleb signed up to be a peer tutor and was assigned to work with Corey.
For anyone who does not know, most secondary schools have peer tutor programs. The program pairs students who are higher functioning with those with various disabilities. The peer tutor not only assists academically but also tries to integrate the special needs student into regular school activities and events.
Caleb’s mother, Sherrie, wasn’t sure why Caleb chose to participate in the program but mentioned that all of his siblings did, as well. Sherrie was surprised at how much time Caleb and Corey spent together just playing games and hanging out.
Their time together at Mapleton Junior High was brief because Corey was transferred to another school the following year. However, there was something about the connection between the two boys that wasn’t ready to end.
After high school, Caleb went on a mission to Houston for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. During his time there, he wrote a letter to his parents asking if they remembered Corey and knew how he could get hold of him. He explained that he had been thinking a lot about Corey and wanted to contact him.
Once Corey’s address was found, the two boys resumed their friendship by writing letters and sending pictures.
Caleb came home from his mission and quickly got back in contact with Caleb. In what some might call coincidence, but I would call fate, this was around the time that Corey had received funding and his parents were trying to hire someone to provide respite care for Corey. Caleb accepted the position without much hesitation, and the friendship strengthened.
Jamie Derfler, Corey’s mother recalls, “Caleb did not care what people thought as long as he was making Corey happy.”
She remembered their many adventures like hunting for “Bigfoot,” using a can of Pringles for bait as well as going around the neighborhood, pretending to be werewolves and always making time for Corey’s favorite daily routine-getting drinks and chips at the gas station.
Jamie chuckled as she told how Caleb would use Corey’s aversion to Justin Bieber as a way to get him to clean his room or other things he didn’t want to do.
Approximately a year later, Caleb left the area and moved to Logan but still made a point of seeing Corey whenever he could. When COVID hit, Caleb lost his job in Logan, came back home in May and began working with Corey again. His friendship with Corey did not change, even when Caleb was recently married.
Not long after returning home, Caleb was on a drive with his father and expressed his sincere concern for the health of Corey’s mother who needed a new liver. Her health had deteriorated since Caleb had last seen her.
She was on a donor list and things weren’t looking promising. Four days after that conversation, Caleb was tragically killed in an automobile accident at the young age of 22. His parents credit that life altering conversation with his dad for letting them know his concerns and knowing that Caleb would want to donate his liver to Corey’s mother.
Author Anna Taylor said: “Some people are in your life when you need them most. They love you and lift you up, reminding you of the best, even when you’re going through the worst. These people are not just friends, they are earth angels.”
Now, six months after losing his best friend and earth angel, once a month, Corey takes something special to the cemetery to leave on Caleb’s grave. Around Halloween, he left three pumpkins. One with his name, one with Caleb’s and the middle one with the words “best friend”.
Most recently, it was a Christmas tree decorated with Rubik’s cubes because Caleb always had one with him.
Because of his generosity, compassion and love of making people happy, Caleb will always be a part of Corey’s life. On one of their outings, Caleb took Corey to Build-A-Bear, and they each made a bear and recorded themselves telling the other “you are my best friend.”
It is now a treasured possession for Corey.
Caleb’s mother told me that he always collected change and kept it in the cup holder of his car. Whenever he would see kids selling lemonade at a homemade stand, he would stop and buy some. When asked why he always does that, because sometimes it doesn’t taste very good, his answer was “it makes the kids happy.”
Creating happiness for others is a lesson we can all learn from Caleb and hopefully part of the legacy that he has left behind.
Merry Christmas to all, and my special prayer to all of those families, like the Johnson’s and Derfler’s, who are missing a loved one this year.