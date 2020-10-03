October is the month marked to raise awareness on two different groups that are important to the disability community.
This month celebrates the 75th year of National Disability Employment Awareness. The theme for this year’s observance was included in a press release from the U.S. Department of Labor titled “Increasing Access and Opportunity.”
I was encouraged by the fact that the press release did address the current pandemic and its effects on the economy.
“Ensuring that America’s workplaces continue to include and accommodate people with disabilities will be an important part of our economic rebound,” according to a statement by U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia included in the press release.
“Looking ahead, the Department will remain focused on the policies that led to a strong economy and record-low unemployment rates for persons with disabilities prior to the pandemic,” he added. “A vigorous economic rebound and job growth will, alongside the Americans with Disabilities Act, increase access and opportunity for Americans with disabilities.”
“People with disabilities are experienced problem solvers with a proven ability to adapt,” Office of Disability Employment Policy Deputy Assistant Secretary Jennifer Sheehy said in the release. “Now more than ever, flexibility is important for both workers and employers. National Disability Employment Awareness Month celebrates the ingenuity people with disabilities bring to America’s workplaces.”
The other observance October is known for is Down Syndrome Awareness Month. On the National Down Syndrome Society website, there is a very well written description of why this month is important to individuals with Down Syndrome.
During the month of October, residents celebrate people with Down Syndrome, letting everyone know about their abilities and that they are capable of doing anything they set their minds to. That message is worth sharing.
“I would like everyone to call us differently-abled as opposed to retarded (hate that word), handicapped (almost as bad) or someone with an intellectual developmental disability (sounds like science to me) because just about every one of us is differently abled in some way,” the NDSS statement reads. “We have the same wants and dreams as everyone else. We can do anything anyone else can do. We are more alike than we are different. I can drive, go to college, maintain a job as the Manager of Grassroots Advocacy at the National Down Syndrome Society and be the first registered lobbyist with Down syndrome. We want to date and get married. We want the American Dream, same as anyone else.”
As an active advocate for this field, it is encouraging to see the ongoing attempts to raise and maintain awareness of this population in general.
I am glad we are constantly being reminded that individuals with developmental disabilities not only can be great employees but should be given the opportunity to be included in the workforce. I am also happy to be reminded of the great strides that individuals with Down Syndrome have made and continue to make toward showing the world all that they can do.