April is still Autism Awareness month even though we have missed out on so many of the annual activities and rituals that we have learned to enjoy. Before the month ends, I did want to call some attention to an organization that is working tirelessly conducting various research projects in their drive to unravel many of the mysteries associated with autism.
SPARK (Simons Powering Autism Research) is “a growing community of individuals, families and researchers on a mission to speed up the understanding of autism,” according to http://SPARKforAutism.org/Utah.
Among the various studies they are currently conducting is one to learn more about the genetic factor associated with this neurological condition. The goal of this particular study is to collect DNA and information through surveys and saliva testing from 50,000 people with autism and their families.
They are currently just under 25,000 cases toward this goal but the recent changes associated with COVID-19 has slowed the process despite the fact that participation can be accomplished without leaving home. All information and necessary supplies for saliva test can be distributed through the mail. Although testing individuals and family members is ideal, the research is also open to individuals of all ages, diagnosed with autism even if family members are not available for testing.
“Knowledge through SPARK research is looking to identify more causes of autism with the hope that there are developments and effective treatments derived,” states Paul S. Carbone, MD, Medical Director of the Child Development Program within the University Developmental Assessment Clinics Medical Director of the Child Development Program within the University Developmental Assessment Clinics. Carbone continues, “The University of Utah is one of 30 clinical sites across the country participating in this largest ever genetic study on autism.”
The first step in participating in this and any of the other research projects being conducted is to register. This can be accomplished by creating an online account at http://SPARKforAutism.org/Utah. Once this process is finalized, registrants will have ongoing access to information and participation in other projects geared toward improving the quality of lives for people on the spectrum and their families.
When asked about their thoughts on having an Autism Awareness Month, an individual responded, “I have autism every day of the year.” By engaging in ongoing research and studies focused on unraveling the mysteries still associated with autism, individuals with autism can feel a sense of empowerment for the role they are playing now toward powering research for future generations.
Stay safe!