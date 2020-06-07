Once again, I am happy to share information from the Utah Parent Center. I have mentioned them on several recent occasions, but as a reminder, the Utah Parent Center (UPC) was founded in 1983 by parents of children and youth with all disabilities to help other parents facing similar challenges. For any such parent who hasn’t already, I encourage you to sign up for their newsletters at http://utahparentcenter.org.
The newest program that I wanted to share is the announcement of their series of six free classes geared toward helping children transition into adulthood. The classes are recommended for children between the ages of 14 and 22 and their parents to take together.
The classes are every Wednesday from June 10 through July 25. Sessions include “Guardianship: Basics and Alternatives,” “Self-Advocacy, Social Life, Spirituality,” “Transition from School to Adult Life,” “Healthy Living and Safety,” “Daily Life and Community Living” and “Employment.”
These classes are available at no cost online and are held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Classes can be taken as a series or individually based on the needs and interests of the adolescent and family. These classes are designed to help families navigate through adult services for individuals with all abilities and needs.
Registration and information on these courses is available at http://utahparentcenter.org.