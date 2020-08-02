One thing we have learned this year is how creative people and organizations are in the midst of a pandemic. In a world where life, as we all knew it, has slowed or even stopped, many groups are looking for ways to continue with their work and still be socially responsible.
I received an email from one such group, Utah Down Syndrome Foundation, that relies on monies raised at its annual “Mighty Steps for Down Syndrome” walks typically held around the state each fall. This year’s virtual event is built around a Vivien Greene quote, “Life isn’t about waiting for a storm to pass, it’s about learning how to dance in the rain.”
“In place of our in-person walks, UDSF is holding a virtual Mighty Steps walk across Utah from June 1 to Aug. 21.” (USDF.org) From June 1 through Aug. 21, the Mighty Steps for Down Syndrome Walk will begin as an all-virtual walk across Utah. The purpose of the virtual walk is as it always has been, to advocate for individuals with Down syndrome, promote Ds awareness, and raise critical funds that support programs for individuals with Down syndrome and their families. In addition to these purposes and to offset the negative impact COVID-19 is having on our community, the theme for this year’s Mighty Steps Walk is “Taking MIGHTY STEPS Across Utah for HOPE HEALTH HAPPINESS.” Details and registration can be found at https://www.udsf.org/events-news/register-for-mighty-steps/overview.html
- .
According to Utah Department of Health, it is estimated that “Down syndrome remains the most common chromosomal condition diagnosed in the United States. Each year, about 6,000 babies born in the United States have Down syndrome. This means that Down syndrome occurs in about 1 out of every 700 babies. In Utah, an average of 77 pregnancies are affected by Down syndrome each year. This means that Down syndrome occurs in about 1 out of every 704 babies in Utah.” https://health.utah.gov/cshcn/programs/ubdn-downsyndrome.html
The Utah Down Syndrome is one of several local organizations focused on helping parents and families navigate through the many challenges and opportunities associated with Down syndrome. Participating in this virtual event is a great way to show support for the many individuals in our community with Down syndrome.
I also have learned that another well-known fundraising event, the “Annual Wasatch Wellness Run” will be virtual. This marks the 14th year of this event sponsored by Wasatch Behavioral Health. This year the event will be held from Aug. 1-15 and information can be found at www.wasatchhouse.org. Participants can “complete the 10K by roller skate, horseback, unicycle or any other unique form and submit information and photo to potentially win a prize.
It is refreshing to see that amid all of the controversy and negativity surrounding COVID-19, many people are finding ways to move forward knowing that they still need the support of their communities to continue to support their worthy causes.