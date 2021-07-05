I found a quote on www.thefourthrevolution.org that simply stated “collaboration is the new competition.”
Unless you are somehow connected to the disability community, you may have never heard of Chrysalis or RISE Services, but each have been in business for over 30 years as service providers for individuals with developmental disabilities.
Like all local support providers, Chrysalis and RISE strive to provide a high level of services to the individuals and families they support. Their mission statements may differ but their goal is the same, to help people with disabilities learn skills, live as independently as possible and experience the same sense of community as the rest of us.
Like all of us, individuals with special needs have a sense of loss for the routines and activities they enjoyed before. As support providers, we have all slowly and methodically started to reintroduce ways for people to get back to things they enjoy while doing everything possible to keep them safe.
With these mutual goals in mind, on Aug. 13th, these two provider organizations will be combining resources to create a track and field day, “Utah County Summer Athletics,” for people they each support. They would like to widen the community by extending an invitation to others with developmental disabilities to participate. The event will begin at 10 a.m. at Lakeridge Junior High in Orem. Pre-registration is required and there will be a minimal $15 fee to cover shirts, water bottle and lunch.
Anyone interested in participating in the events which include various races — walking or running — with or without wheelchairs, men’s or women’s shot put, softball or tennis ball throw and turbo javelin, must register by July 15th. Participants must be accompanied by a family member or caregiver throughout the day. To register, contact either kim.boogert@gochrysalis.com or monicav@riseservicesinc.org.
Both organizations are anticipating this to be the first of many collaborative activities which ultimately will provide more opportunities for the people they support to make friends and enhance their individual communities doing things they enjoy.