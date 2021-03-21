Over 30 years ago, my friend with special needs was put into public school by her mother who wanted her to have the same educational experience as her peers and siblings.
Although she is still grateful for the trust that her mother put into the school system to ensure that her rights and dignity were protected, her memories are different than those of her peers or siblings.
When my friend hears the R-word, she is taken back to the times that she was placed in the school dumpster by some of her peers as that word was being repeated over and over and over again. That memory from so long ago is not unique to her and sadly is still becoming a memory for many young people today.
In 2009, during the Special Olympics Youth Activation Summit at the World Games, the “Spread the Word to End the Word” movement was created by youth with and without disabilities. The focus was to address a word that created a very powerful form of exclusion.
The ongoing campaign is an effort by Special Olympics and others to “raise the consciousness of society about the dehumanizing and hurtful effects of the word “retard(ed)” and encourage people to stop using the word.” (www.specialolympics.org)
“The campaign is intended to engage schools, and organizations and communities to rally and pledge their support at www.r-word.org.”
The 2021 theme is “Connection.” “At the very root of inclusion is the crucial need for connection … a strength where two individuals can feel seen, heard, and valued.” (https://www.spreadtheword.global/2021-theme-connection)
Each year the campaign asks individuals or groups of individuals to visit its site and make a pledge to eliminate this word.
I understand that we are living in a time of frustration where it seems that so many of the things we say or have known are under scrutiny. I don’t profess to understand many of those things that are in question, but I do clearly understand the emotion behind using this word to define someone with special needs. It is also hurtful to their friends and families.
Now is as good of a time as any to go to the website and make the pledge to advocate behalf of those for whom this word is hurtful and shameful. Words do make a difference.