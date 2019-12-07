I am not sure how many people noticed but Dec. 3 was International Day of Persons with Disabilities. This annual observance was proclaimed in 1992 by a United Nations General Assembly resolution. The goal is to “promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society and development, and to increase awareness of the situation of persons with disabilities in every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural life,” according to the United Nations.
The established theme of 2019 is “promoting the participation of persons with disabilities and their leadership…”
Unfortunately, this date did not get much traction through our media. The only way I knew about it was through a statement from Catholic leader Pope Francis who is known for his compassion toward, and attention to, people with disabilities.
The message from Pope Francis was, “Have the courage to give a voice to those who are discriminated against because of their disability, because unfortunately in some countries, even today, it is difficult to recognize them as persons of equal dignity, as brothers and sisters in humanity.” He went on to say, “… Every person with a disability, even with complex and serious disabilities is a unique contribution to the common good.”
Pope Francis also said, “Making good laws and breaking down physical barriers are important but it is not enough, if the mentality does not change.” I do not know how we, as a nation, compare to other countries in the way that they treat the disability population. We do have great laws in place such as the Americans with Disabilities Act. Signed into law in 1990, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) gives civil rights protections to individuals with disabilities in public accommodations, employment, transportation, state and local government services and telecommunications. However, laws do not necessarily dictate social consciousness nor change the minds of individuals.
It reminded me of a recent article that I read written by Chris Serres in the Star Tribune in Minnesota. The story, “‘Treat People Like People’ a new Minnesota campaign highlights power of people with disabilities,” explained a new state campaign that emphasizes humanity, not helplessness, of those with disabilities. The story talked about how “two of Minnesota’s leading advocacy agencies were facing the dilemma of creating a campaign against abuse of people with disabilities without reinforcing negative stereotypes of them as frail and helpless.” After a lot of research and interviews, they came up with a simple slogan “Treat People Like People.”
The goal of the campaign was to recognize people as fully actualized humans, with voices and dreams of their own instead of highlighting them as frail and helpless. The campaign allowed Minnesotans with disabilities to play a central role in the campaign geared at preventing abuse and neglect.
“The moment that an individual is regarded as ‘less than,’ then it is easier to dehumanize them,” said Brian Herder, chief executive officer at Russell Herder. “So the idea here is … to show people with disabilities as fully-realized, fully-informed and fully-engaged people.”
I think the overall message from the “Treat People Like People” campaign, the United Nations initiative and Pope Francis is a great reminder that instead of just focusing on the laws that are set in place, we should look at each individual of all abilities and find identify their strengths and contributions. Pope Francis finished his address by encouraging “all those who work with people with disabilities to continue with this important service and commitment, which determines the degree of civilization of a nation.”
To all of the caregivers (both paid and unpaid), advocates, teachers, clinicians, medical providers and anyone else who “serves” this community, you are on the forefront of creating a better community.