For parents with children without special needs, we call it a babysitter.
Someone who takes care of the kids while the parents get time away or have to fulfill commitments. For those who are caring for an adult or child with disabilities, we refer to it as “respite,” but they both serve the same purpose.
I think about all of the little things in my life that I take for granted. When I make a doctor or hair appointment, I make it around my work.
I don’t have to think about whether or not I can find someone who will care for my loved one before I put it in my calendar. I can run to the store at any given time, plan a weekend getaway, commit to a volunteer position or a variety of other things that are normal parts of life.
This week I spoke to a mother of an adult with special needs who just wanted to get away for the weekend to watch a grandchild play sports. Unlike me, however, a seemingly simple act of arranging a couple of days away for her involved calling every organization she knew to see if she could find someone to care for her loved one for two nights.
There are two types of respite providers.
One type are families who have been licensed and certified to provide care in their homes for a day, a week or longer. These families have the same requirements for licensing as foster or professional parents but find providing respite either a good way to ease into full-time foster care or a way to provide the service at their own discretion.
Unfortunately, respite providers, like foster families, are in short supply.
The other type of respite providers are referred to as Direct Support Professionals and provide more short-term care. These individuals are employed by service providers in Utah, and their services are referred to as mentoring, advising and caregiving.
I bring the topic of respite and direct care up often because I want people to understand the great need and the flexibility of both. These are positions that can be customized around personal schedules, from working a couple of hours a day or week to being a full-time job.
This week, along with all service providers in the state and around the country, we celebrated the annual Direct Support Recognition Week. For this recognition, our company surveyed the families of the people we support for feedback on what these professionals mean to them.
I was struck by the comments about how many families would not have the freedom to live their lives the way they do without the help of respite, how having trained people who come in and provide opportunities for socialization, independence and inclusion allows siblings to enjoy the same things as their peers.
Respite care is an important part of caring for someone with disabilities.
There are a lot of agencies and organizations in the area that are always looking for respite homes or staffing. For those people or families who are looking for a way to make a difference and do it around their own schedules, this is a great opportunity.
Maya Angelou said, “Each person deserves a day away in which no problems are confronted, so solutions searched for.”
I have met some of the most loving and caring families in my journey, but even with all of the love someone has, they still need that opportunity for self-care and personal time to recharge.