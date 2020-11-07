We often hear how the holiday season can trigger or worsen stress, anxiety, depression and other mental health conditions. This year, when you add the ongoing, uncontrollable forces of COVID, it exacerbates things immensely.
The State of Utah has tried to address this issue by providing resources and information on what to do if you or someone you love is struggling more during this ongoing pandemic.
More information can be found at www.coronavirus.utah.gove/mental-health, however, I did want to pass on two things from the site.
First, there are some tips for adults who may be finding themselves struggling more.
Some of these tips include: “seek information from legitimate sources and limit the time you spend on news and social media; connect with loved ones daily through phone, text and video chat; do at least 30 minutes of physical exercise every day and ask for support, including professional support, if needed. Asking for help is a sign of strength; none of us can do this alone.”
There are also some signs to watch for to determine stress in children. These signs are broken down in four categories: behavioral, physical, emotional and thinking.
Behaviorally, children may become clingy, show increases in irritability or worrying, acting out behaviors or having trouble relaxing or sleeping. Physical signs may include headaches or other pain, changes in appetite or eating habits, easily startled and stomach aches.
Emotionally, feelings may include anxiety, nervousness, anger, sadness, depression or lack of caring. Signs a child is having trouble thinking may be feeling confused, having trouble remembering things, having difficulty concentrating or paying attention and struggling to make decisions.
A few of the recommendations for parents to help their children through all of these affects include answering questions honestly and clearly, encouraging positive coping activities, keeping a routine, and scheduling meaningful family time.
I think that another great piece of advice for all of us during this time is to continue to check in on each other, especially those family members and friends who are alone or who experience some type of mental illness or disability.
Staying on the topic of mental illness, I know that many people who normally donate time, money or gifts to various holiday charities may be wondering which ones will be continuing this year.
For a couple of different years, I have mentioned the Forgotten Patient program sponsored by the Utah State Hospital in Provo. This program is intended to provide Christmas gifts and well wishes to patients at the hospital who otherwise might not have anything.
Cami Roundy, volunteer coordinator of the program stressed how much more important this will be to patients this year.
“Our patients have not had personal visits with family and friends for some time due to the pandemic,” Roundy said. “Everything has been virtual and online.”
Individuals who are interested can contact Cami at (801)344-4254 or camiroundy@utah.gov. Any donations are welcome, but individuals who are interested, upon contact, will receive an information sheet about the individual regarding what they like, a wish list and things that would not be allowed.
This program has been bringing joy and gratitude for many of the patients at the hospital and would be a great project for any family or organization who are trying to find a way to give back this year.