There are countless quotes and discussions about the importance of family, the value of family support and what families should look like. There are a lot of families in our community, who for a number of reasons, do not fit within those particular expectations.
Many of these families do not have enough financial resources or maybe have just enough to keep them from qualifying for the help they need. Our valley is full of resources and organizations that can help with family needs, but if they are not accessible, they cannot serve their purpose.
If you are, or know of, a family who could benefit from a structured educational program, one is as close as Utah Valley University.
According to its website: “The UVU Stronger Families Project is an educational, family-based class one night a week for 8 weeks. Using an evidence-based, nationally-recognized curriculum, we teach both parents and children how to improve their interaction and emotional patterns within the family. Research on our program demonstrates improved parenting skills and family relationships; a reduction in problem behaviors, and improved social competencies and school performance. Under the leadership of UVU Family Science and Social Work faculty, UVU student interns implement the program in 5-6 locations across Utah County. Sign up for these free classes at https://www.uvu.edu/sfp/register.php. Therapy is offered at no charge to those who have been or are currently participants in the program.”
Families with children with special needs are invited to apply and will be given consideration.
The spring 2021 schedules begin the second week of February and are being held virtually. Classes run for 8 weeks and are available in both English and Spanish.
“The Family Wellness Program offers ‘Survival Skills,’ a research-based family life education course specially designed to meet the relational needs of parents and their children in our community,” the website reads. “The Family Wellness model was developed in 1980 as a parenting, marriage, and relationship model and continues to be taught throughout the United States and around the world. It draws its theoretical framework from Family Systems theorists and how humans develop through improved personal and interpersonal functioning. Family Wellness is a psycho-educational program with over 1 million participants. Formal and informal data indicates that the Family Wellness model is an effective prevention and rehabilitation model with application and adaptation to our setting.”
Most of us have learned the valuable lesson about the importance of a strong family bond during this last year. It is great to see a program offered in our valley at no charge that teaches the tools to parents and children which will result in a tighter family bond.