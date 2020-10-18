As a parent of a child or adult with disabilities or mental illness, one of the hardest decisions you will ever have to make is whether or not to call the police when the person you care for is in crisis.
Most often, when a family resorts to calling the police, they have exhausted all other means to handle the crisis on their own. I am sure that most local police agencies around the state and country would agree that the number of mental illness calls is increasing during this difficult time.
In most cases, when a child or adult with disabilities is in crisis, family members and caregivers have learned methods that will help to manage the situations. Unfortunately, however, there may be times when those methods don’t work, and for the safety of everyone, including the person in crisis, law enforcement is called in.
Because of so much controversy surrounding relationships between law enforcement officers and community members, it is more important than ever to discuss this critical topic with families before situations occur.
To address these concerns, the Utah Parent Center held a webinar earlier this month focused on training families on expectations surrounding having encounters with law enforcement during crisis. The webinar was broken down into three specific sessions.
The first episode is titled “Don’t Tell me to Calm Down.” This episode teaches about de-escalation and crisis intervention options.
Presenter Amanda McNab is a licensed clinical social worker, an eye movement desensitization and reprocessing therapist, a clinical staff development educator, a safe care transition follow-up program supervisor, and has credentials with Crisis and Diversion Services.
“Everyone experiences a ‘crisis’ at some point in their life time,” McNab said during the session. “For some, it is a turning point for change. For others, ‘crisis’ is their baseline, and they are in need of frequent de-escalation. In order to successfully intervene, it is important for families to understand what a crisis looks like, best-practice techniques in de-escalation and when to get other resources or supports involved.”
The second episode is “What to Expect When the Police are Called.” This episode is presented by Jessica Walters — a LCSW and social work director at the Salt Lake City Police Department Mental Health and Substance Abuse Unit.
Walters will review common procedures and steps taken when law enforcement officers interact with individuals during a crisis. She gives parents examples of information to give to dispatch when calling in for help to minimize risk of further escalation.
The final episode is titled “Floreo VR: Police Interaction and Safety.”
“Over 30 VR lessons are available to prepare your loved one with a disability for interactions with police,” the presenter said. “Coach them through, watch them progress, and feel reassured for their safety. The UPC chats with Floreo Tech Co-Founder and CEO Vijay Ravindran about our future partnership and the Floreo App. Floreo is a virtual reality platform that delivers clinically-designed therapy content.”
Once again, I would like to thank the Utah Parent Center for their diligence in bringing these diverse topics to our families and caregivers.
The fact that they continue to bring this level of education virtually during this time speaks volumes to their commitment to support families. I recommend that if you have a loved one with a disability, sign up for their newsletters to be informed of all of the important resources and educational opportunities they have available. More information is available at http://utahparentcenter.org.