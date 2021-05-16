As the company I work for ramps up for our annual summer program, I am once again given the opportunity to work with many of the special education staff at various schools who are looking for summer work.
Seeing the dedication and determination these individuals have to support children with special needs is overwhelming. Last week I wrote about special needs moms and with this very unusual school year coming to an end, I would like to acknowledge and thank the work of special needs educators.
I found an article on the website www.alleducationschools.com that portrayed an accurate picture of what it takes to be a special education staff. The article, entitled “Do You Have What It Takes to Be a Special Education Teacher?” lists 10 common characteristics of people working in this area of education. I have seen that most of these characteristics are also those of other types of caregivers. (I have taken the liberty to paraphrase but the article can be read in its entirety at: https://www.alleducationschools.com/teaching-careers/special-education-teacher).
Special education teachers (and staff) are good-humored and they know that their students can sense when their educators are enjoying them and their personalities. They also are organized because special education students need more organization than their peers to be successful. These teachers are very accepting of their students and are able to love and appreciate others regardless of their capabilities or behavior. They know that when they make the effort to truly understand each student, their work will be better.
Another valuable skill is creativity of having the ability to find new ways to explain and demonstrate subject matter. All students have their own way of learning and each may respond to one method better than another. Students with intellectual disabilities, emotional disturbance or autism can struggle when teachers are not direct, firm, kind and helpful, even in difficult situations. This is why most people drawn to the field tend to be more even-tempered.
Special education teachers also need to be confident and self-assured in order to maintain control of their environments. Various disabilities make special education students awkward communicators, which creates the need for educators to be watchful and involved to anticipate students’ needs and address their concerns when they lack the ability to share them.
Special ed teachers also need to be thick-skinned to protect themselves from taking comments too seriously, which can lead to burning out. Instead they learn to focus on the positive aspects of the job which leads to the next quality of being optimistic. Teachers need to offer hope to struggling students and celebrate when they succeed at any task. And finally, what I know to be true is that individuals working with people with special needs in any capacity are very dedicated to them.
Although many of these words are not mine, I echo what they say. Since school is closing soon for the summer, now would be a good time to offer a special thank you to the good-humored, organized, accepting, creative, confident, thick-skinned, optimistic and dedicated people who have made the choice to work with these students every day.