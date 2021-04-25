We’re getting close to the end of another less-than-normal school year. My 18-year-old grandson and many like him are looking forward to graduation although they are not sure what it will look like this year.
I stumbled across an interesting article recently that discusses the graduation rate of students with disabilities. In an article published in “Disability Scoop” dated April 19th, writer Shaun Heasley reviews the increasing overall rates nationally of students with disabilities who are graduating from high school.
Nationally. the rate rose to 68.2% for the 2019-2020 school year, which was up from 67.1% the year before. However, the numbers vary from state to state with the high end being Arkansas at 82.6% and Mississippi at 42.2%. On the report created by the National Center for Education Statistics, Utah reported 72.4 (https://nces.ed.gov/ccd/tables/ACGR_RE_and_characteristics_2018-19.asp) for the 2018-19 school year.
A more current Utah specific report for 2020 shows that in 2019, 72.4% of students with disabilities graduated and in 2020 that number increased to 73.3% (www.schools.utah.gov/file/e4223c68-b712-4563-92f1-0e81df8c2614) The report shows a continuous increase each year from 2015 to 2020, which reflects well, but Heasley reveals in his article and both reports substantiate, “students with disabilities continue to lag far behind their peers” in graduation.
Due to lags in schooling caused by the pandemic, some states and school districts are asking to extend the time allowed for students to graduate to help them reach their goals.
As I was researching these numbers and data about students with special needs, I came across the website www.scholarships360.org. This website lists not only a number of scholarships available to these graduation students but also a list of additional resources. I encourage family members and educators to help students look at these potential aids as they consider pursing higher education.