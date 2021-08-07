A little over a week to go before our children flood the hallways of their schools. There is a lot of uncertainty again as we begin the 2021-22 school year. The controversies surrounding COVID-19 cases, mask mandates, vaccines and the looming threat of virtual classes is obvious cause for stress. However, this is a great time to just remind our parents and educators how important it is to teach and reiterate to our children and students how important it is to be kind to each other.
I found an interesting site online at https://adayinourshoes.com/how-to-teach-empathy. It was written by Lisa Lightner, an IEP/special education advocate who has attended hundreds of IEP meetings and a lobbyist in D.C. Although the article was written in 2016, the basic information is still, or maybe more, pertinent today.
In the beginning of the piece, Lightner refers to a study from a 2015 NBC News State of Kindness poll. This research indicated that “people are 40% less empathetic than they were thirty years ago (Dr. Michele Borba), and 62% of Americans say kids are less kind than they were in the past.” From this information, Lightner added, “... and, for us special needs moms, that scares the heck out of us. I want my disabled son to be included. And, I want my non-disabled child to be kind and to include others.” She concluded with a statement that most special needs families can relate to, ”... our mere existence as a family depends upon the kindness of others.”
In this article, the author talked about ways to teach empathy to children. She mentioned a campaign started by Hasbro and other partners called “Be Fearless—Be Kind.” The thought behind the campaign is helping parents and educators teach empathy. For kids, it offers programs to inspire action, and role models they can relate to. They want kids to stand up for others, include everyone and take action when they see a problem. (I checked on this site and it is still available to review.) There is also a great list of books, songs and videos that teach the concept of kindness and empathy to children. There is also a great list of clothing that can be purchased that sends the message of kindness.
Lightner is a great reminder that we cannot let the concept of kindness and empathy disappear in our schools and community. Now more than ever, we need to teach patience, respect, inclusion and compassion to our children.
I hope that this new school year starts well and continues improving. I hope that our children and youth can have safe and positive interactions within the classrooms and social events. I also hope that our peer tutor programs in all of the schools will be strong and productive.