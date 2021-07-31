We’re entering August this weekend. August is a transitional time where we end summer break and start school again, days continue to get shorter and we will spend less time outside.
On the professional side, August will bring the end to our summer program for the youth that we support. We were very fortunate to have had not only a large number of attendees but also were able to hire an amazing staff to support them.
In two weeks, our attendees will return to their various schools across the county and our staff will return to their “real” jobs. Many of them are working in special education or working toward a degree in that field.
I know that there are a number of providers who have similar programs throughout Utah Valley, and on behalf of all of us, I wanted to just say a very special thank you.
First and most importantly, the biggest thank you to all of the staff who worked for all of the different providers to make sure that summer programs existed in the midst of COVID. I have watched our staff who started as strangers to each other and the youth with whom they were assigned, and have developed over the last three months to true friends and mentors. The children and adolescents grew to love you and look up to you. The parents and guardians grew to appreciate the caring way you looked after their loved ones and presented them with opportunities for activities that they might otherwise have not had access.
The fields in which you have chosen to build your careers are neither glamourous nor highly profitable but you don’t seem to mind either. You might not have known but we were all watching as you soothed the tears of frustration from someone who could not verbally explain their anxiety, patiently fed someone who really wasn’t hungry, played in the grass, made sun puppets, got in the swimming pool, sat through a movie that you have probably watched 10 times, hauled wheelchairs in and out of cars and through parking lots while holding someone else’s hand, chased various individuals and happily participated in every activity that was placed on your weekly calendar. Just know that none of the things that you did this summer went unnoticed or unappreciated even during those times when it didn’t feel that way.
I would also like to give a big thank you to all of the employees of the places our groups attended this summer for your patience and kindness that you showed. To those of you who just happened to be at the UVU game center and took the time to play games with these kids, it meant a lot to them. That is a reflection of the community that everyone is looking for but doesn’t always find.
Yes, the days are getting shorter and summer is winding down, but the memories for everyone involved in supporting these wonderful children will go on forever.